Netflix's Prank Movie 'Bad Trip' Looks Absolutely Outrageous in Its First Trailer

Everybody's been on sup-bar trip—you know, a vacation that doesn't live up to your expectations or a road trip that's derailed by any number of issues. Whatever crumby holiday you've taken probably pales in comparison to the bad trip that is Eric Andre's comedy film coming out on Netflix, Bad Trip, which includes (but is not limited to) explosions, major and minor injuries, and gorilla (not a typo) attacks.

Bad Trip—which was initially supposed to be released in April 2020 before theater closures kicked it off the calendar and got scooped up by Netflix—is a part-buddy road movie, part-prank movie from Andre, starring him and the equally hilarious Lil Rel Howery (Get Out) and directed by The Eric Andre Show collaborator Kitao Sakurai. While the two act as a pair of pals driving cross-country to NYC (in a stolen pink car with Howery's sister, played by Tiffany Haddish, on their tail), the movie features a slew of bonkers pranks, documenting the reactions of unsuspecting real-life bystanders, a la Jackass. (It helps that Bad Trip was produced by Jackass producer Jeff Tremaine.)

The trailer for the anticipated comedy just dropped, and it looks even funnier than we had hoped, with previews of Howrey forcing a woman to help him out of a port-a-potty and Haddish dangling Andre off a building as concerned strangers try to talk her out of it.

The wild ride arrives on Netflix on March 26.