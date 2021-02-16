Who Is Behind the Wild Crab Cameo in 'Barb & Star'?

The cameos in Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar are just as unpredictable, delightful, and wacky as the rest of this wild movie written by Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, who also star as Star and Barb. The lounge singer known as Richard Cheese, aka Mark Jonathan Davis, appears as Richard Cheese, soundtracking the action with his songs about "boobies." Andy Garcia is Tommy Bahama. In the grand finale, Reba McEntire shows up at the mythical sea being known as Trish. I'd explain this further, but I really think it's better that you just watch.

And then there's the talking crab, "Morgan Freemond," with a "D." Morgan—in the voice of a very famous actor—offers Star some counsel as she's sitting on the beach, trying to decide whether she should pursue her love of Edgar (Jamie Dornan), even though she's been lying to her best friend Barb about their relationship. Morgan tells Star that Barb will forgive her unless she really "effs" Barb over. This is wise advice from a sea creature who has also apparently been in jail and drove an old lady around, teaching her about tolerance.

So the obvious question is: Is that really Morgan Freeman? Hah, no. It's not. It's Josh Robert Thompson, a voiceover actor with a Morgan Freeman impression that has been heard in the likes of Family Guy. Thompson is probably best known for playing Craig Ferguson's robot sidekick Geoff Peterson on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. Once, when the real Morgan Freeman was a guest, Thompson did his impression for the man himself. Morgan Freeman was shocked. "That's outstanding," Freeman said.