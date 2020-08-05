Entertainment Everything We Know About 'Barry' Season 3 It will be worth the wait.

HBO

Over its two seasons on HBO, Bill Hader's (very) dark comedy Barry has established itself as some of the most ambitious television out there. (Who could forget, for instance, the episode featuring the almost feral little girl laying into our titular assassin?) What started as a comedy with a clever hook -- a killer is hired to off an aspiring actor and is bitten with the showbiz bug himself -- ended up being an exploration of whether a person can ever really shake a violent nature. And it turns out that no, a "violent piece of shit" will remain a "violent piece of shit." Threading in a deft parody of acting school conventions with absurdism in the form of some delightful Chechen mobsters, Barry is truly special. But when will there be more?

Is Barry renewed for another season? With that cliffhanger? Hell, yes it is. A third season was announced even before the second ended in May 2019. When will Season 2 of Barry actually air? That's the million dollar question. The show was in pre-production when the novel coronavirus hit, forcing everything to shut down. Henry Winkler told PeopleTV in April that the cast was all set to do their second table read when they were told about the delay, but that they were hoping to start up again in late summer. That seems unlikely now though. More recently, Stephen Root said in an interview with Collider that the hope is a January re-start date: "I think we’re not probably gonna be [going] back until January to do this, but hopefully HBO is going to let the powers that be write Season 4, and maybe we can do those real quick together." Fingers crossed that a longer wait means more Barry down the road.

What can we expect when it does come back? Chances are, it's going to be depressing as hell. Barry Season 2, if you may recall, ended on a down note. There's now no denying that the titular character is a capital-B bad guy. He is not a reformed killer; he's a killer-killer, as evidenced by the monastery full of gangsters that he murdered in cold blood out of rage at his handler Fuches (Root). On top of that, he allows his acting mentor Gene Cousineau (Winkler) to get arrested for the murder of Cousineau's girlfriend -- a murder which Barry himself committed. In the last moments of the episode, Cousineau realizes that his student is indeed a cold-blooded killer, saying, "Oh my god," before the credits roll. Hader and co-creator Alec Berg haven't dropped many hints about where Season 3 is going. At the time of the finale, Hader said they hadn't mapped out the third season yet. Now scripts have been finished for the upcoming installments, but Root is also keeping mum as to where the plot is headed. Will there be any new characters? Probably, but no additional casting has been announced yet. Expect familiar faces to return. Barry and Gene will face off, of course. Fuches and Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan) both survived Barry's rampage, so they are still in the mix, and Barry's girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg) had an unintentional triumph on stage.