The 22 Most Outrageous Moments in 'Batman v Superman'

Batman's parents die in front of him for the billionth time

The original 1989 Batman did it. Christopher Nolan did it. The Arkham Asylum video games did it. Fox's Gotham did it just last year. But to remind us why Bruce Wayne assumed the identity of Batman decades ago, Snyder walks us through a murderous night at the movies one more time. And in ultra-slo-mo! In case we wanted to know how many pearls Martha Wayne wore when a thug planted two bullets in her chest, here was the Nightline of cold-opens. Nothing says "Get pumped for a comic-book blockbuster!!" quite like fetishized murder.



Superman cooks a perfect pair of eggs

We all know Superman can cook with his heat vision. Judging from his hip eyewear and tastefully decorated apartment, Zack Snyder's Clark uses Blue Apron with Lois on the weekdays and checks out the best dim sum restaurants in Metropolis on the weekends. He's foodie-chic. So what a joy it was to see him cook up a pair of symmetrical eggs in Batman v Superman. If the whole "hero" thing doesn't work out, Clark would make a great line cook at Denny's.

