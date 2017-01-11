I Saw 'Batman v Superman' and Only Want to Talk About Wonder Woman

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is like a trip to Costco. You're just there to get a cereal refill and some cat litter. That's it. And a few boxes of mac & cheese, but only because they're right there. Wait, snap, hamburger buns are 50% off. Throw those in. And ground beef, because you need something to go with the -- wait, RING POPS?! THEY STILL MAKE THOSE? Eight bags, please. Plus a pound of provolone, a six-pack of air freshener, a barrel of Evian, a new sofa, and the complete Eagles box set, please and thank you. Wait, what did we come here for again?

Director Zack Snyder (300) brings home the store in this epic comic book movie, which acts as a sequel to Man of Steel, a reboot of Christopher Nolan's Batman franchise, a classic action movie face-off, a detective story, an introduction to a new line of super-heroic spinoffs, a creature feature, a postmodern political allegory, and a special effects sizzle reel for in-store television displays. What Batman v Superman can do, it does, at the cost of coherency and thrills. The movie is bat-shit crazy. A dour, disdainful demeanor, plus a gluttony of complex plot twists, dissipates most of the contact high.