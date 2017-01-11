No One Involved with 'Batman v Superman' Can Say 'Batman v Superman' Is Good

Fong's comments arrive on the heels of other post-release concessions, which have bounced between defensive and optimistic. Jeremy Irons, the Alfred to Ben Affleck's Batman, told Event Magazine he found BvS "very muddled," but promised that Justice League would be simpler. "The script is certainly a lot smaller," he added last week. "It's more linear."

Jesse Eisenberg, the latest Lex Luthor, defended his maniacal portrayal of the classic villain by saying he was trying to humanize the character and make him deeper than someone who's just a bad person. "To me, the most interesting acting is when actors can bring you into that other side of the person," he explained at London's MCM Comic Con last week. "When you feel like you are not just seeing the kind of purpose of them for plot. That they are not just delivering a message. … Whether or not I succeeded or failed [with that] depends on your subjective opinion."