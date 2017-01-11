We Have So Many Questions About the Battle of the Bastards

Ducking swarms of arrows wasn't Jon's only God-like act of survival during the hour, though. He also emerged unscathed after that crush of horses rushed in all around him. It was the evening's most striking image, one that showrunner David Benioff called his favorite of the season in this behind-the-scenes clip. It also provided one of the episode's few moments of dark humor. Right when Jon is on the verge of getting trampled by the Bolton cavalry, he finds himself caught in horsey chaos, spared by the violence around him.

The best part? It was all real! "Until the last minute, I stood there facing off against this cavalry charge, which is really scary," says Kit Harington in the video. "We're a bit annoyed because I think everyone is going to think it was CGI and it wasn't."