First 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Hot and Hilarious

A Baywatch reboot movie was always going to be a tricky sell. The inherent camp of a slow-motion sequence of lifeguards running on the beach scans... differently... in 2016 than it did in 1989, and for good reason. This teaser promises a "woke," if hammy, send-up. Daddario's character straight-up asks questions like, "Why does she always look like she's running in slo-mo?" and "Did you just, uhhh, look at my boobs? You should look at my face!"

It isn't that different from how 21 Jump Street adapted and updated its classic series for modern moviegoers: a hint of parody, a dash of homage. At the very least, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson are in the movie too (though not in the trailer).