First 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Hot and Hilarious

Well, the Baywatch reboot film's first teaser trailer is out, and somehow, it's everything you'd expect it to be. In the clip, Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron lead a cast that also features Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, and Kelly Rohrbach in a fun-filled action comedy pinned around a fight to save the beach from a PR nightmare and "restore the Baywatch brand." Because it's Baywatch, they do so by filling as many frames as possible with finely toned bodies, action scenes of daring rescue, and jokes about Efron's relative immaturity. For the most part, it actually works.
A Baywatch reboot movie was always going to be a tricky sell. The inherent camp of a slow-motion sequence of lifeguards running on the beach scans... differently... in 2016 than it did in 1989, and for good reason. This teaser promises a "woke," if hammy, send-up. Daddario's character straight-up asks questions like, "Why does she always look like she's running in slo-mo?" and "Did you just, uhhh, look at my boobs? You should look at my face!"
It isn't that different from how 21 Jump Street adapted and updated its classic series for modern moviegoers: a hint of parody, a dash of homage. At the very least, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson are in the movie too (though not in the trailer).
Paramount's Baywatch reboot dives into theaters May 26, 2017.
