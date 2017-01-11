14 Beach Reads That Are Actually Good

The Cartel by Don Winslow

The Cartel is unrelenting. Combining the rapid machine-gun prose of a James Ellroy novel with the ambitious scope of HBO's The Wire, Don Winslow's epic about the ravages of the drug war is as addictive as it is terrifying. While the book is technically a sequel to his 2005 thriller The Power of the Dog, tracking the prior book's gruff DEA agent and Mexican drug lord as they destroy each other, you don't have to read the first one to get caught up in Winslow's narrative of blood, bullets, and vengeance. Read it before it becomes everyone's favorite new Leonardo DiCaprio movie.

The Passage by Justin Cronin

Who doesn't love a good vampire book? There's something surprisingly peaceful about reading an engrossing novel about evil pale beings and the coming apocalypse while stretched out on a beach towel. This beautifully written epic will appeal to anyone who lugged Stephen King's The Stand along on family road trips as a moody teen. Plus, it's the first book in a trilogy, and the final book in the series, The City of Mirrors, just came out, so you won't have to wait till next summer to find out how it ends.