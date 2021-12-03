Why Disney+'s 'The Beatles: Get Back' Is a Joyful Meme Machine

Peter Jackson's epic rock documentary The Beatles: Get Back, which dropped on Disney+ the week of Thanksgiving, is a collection of small, intimate moments of collaboration. Despite the status of the band and the pressure they were under at the time of the recording, the movie has a playful, mischievous quality that's reflected in the ways the members interact with each other. Fundamentally, it's a movie about riffing: musically, comedically, professionally, romantically, and socially. And memes, broadly defined as jokes you make on the internet for the amusement of others, are basically a form of riffing, too.

So, it makes sense that Get Back, which runs 468 minutes across three parts, would serve as fertile ground for some really, really good memes to grow. John, Paul, George, and Ring had their issues and disagreements, which Jackson and his team chronicle in exacting detail and at the great length you'd expect from the director of the Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit prequels. The lads, reeling from the loss of their manager Brian Epstein and struggling with their own individual musical ambitions, argued and fought and exchanged icy stares across the recording studio as they made Let It Be. But they also sang in silly voices and teased each other in the way friends often do. They goofed around.

Many of the best jokes about Get Back don't require that you've seen it and they really only demand a cursory understanding of The Beatles. Here's one that caught my attention before I even streamed the series.