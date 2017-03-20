Ranking the 'Beauty and the Beast' Characters by How F*cking Creepy They Are

While the trailers for Disney's Beauty and the Beast sold the live-action remake of the 1991 animated classic as a lighthearted musical romp for the whole family, it's actually something far more sinister: a horror movie about household objects terrorizing a captive young woman.

There was always something vaguely sinister about the tale of Belle, a book-loving young woman played here by Emma Watson, falling for a furry CG Beast (Dan Stevens), but the new version is unsettling. Perhaps the most disturbing detail of the remake is that the singing-and-dancing houseware now look like they emerged from a Dalí painting. To help you sort through the emotional wreckage of seeing your childhood friends become skin-crawling automatons, we've gone ahead and ranked the objects by creepiness. Someone had to.