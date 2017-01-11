Emma Watson Finally Sings in First Musical 'Beauty and the Beast' Trailer

Paige O'Hara's voice carried Disney's 1991 animated feature Beauty and the Beast to a most surprising place: the Oscars. An old fashioned musical rendered with 2-D and 3-D animation earned a rare place on the Best Picture nomination list in '92, breaking new ground for the medium, sending Beauty and the Beast directly to Broadway, and solidifying the movie as a millennial classic. Girls and boys didn't dream of singing like Belle so much as O'Hara, a book-loving belter who spoke without fear.

So who would dare fill her shoes?

Emma Watson of Harry Potter fame, that's who. Last year, Disney released a pair of trailers for the Beauty and the Beast live-action remake, but none that teased the musical qualities that made the first movie a success. Now, timed to the Golden Globes, we have a look at the singsongy spine that gives the movie stature.