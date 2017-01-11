The 'Beauty and the Beast' Remake Trailer Knows Exactly What You Want

To this day, Walt Disney's Beauty and the Beast was the first animated film ever to squeeze into the Academy Awards race for Best Picture. The cartoon musical brought the goods: there was action, there was romance, there were memorable tunes, there was Law & Order's Jerry Orbach singing in his best French accent. There was something for everyone, and to this day, it remains a childhood staple (though, sadly, five-year-olds in 2016 won't have the luxury of literally wearing down their VHS copies).

Being one of Walt Disney's prized possessions means being susceptible to the remake machine. After the successes of Maleficent, Cinderella, and The Jungle Book, every Disney property imaginable is being converted to live-action. Beauty and the Beast is not sacred enough to avoid. Coming to theaters in 2017, the movie stars Emma Watson as Belle, Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens as the Beast, The Hobbit's Luke Evans as Gaston, Ewan McGregor takes over the voice of Lumière, and Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci, and Ian McKellan as various pieces of anthropomorphized furniture. Dreamgirls director Bill Condon is the risk-taker gambling on the remake.