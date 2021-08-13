Netflix's 'Beckett' Puts John David Washington on the Greek Vacation From Hell

In a memorable shot from Tenet, Christopher Nolan's recent time-shifting puzzle box action extravaganza, John David Washington, as a CIA agent we know only as The Protagonist, does pull-ups on a massive ship as it moves across the ocean. He's gotta stay in shape for all of the running, jumping, driving, and backwards fist-fighting in his near-future. (Or is it his past?) Watching him prepare his body for battle, you believe that this performer, a former football player and the son of one of the best screen actors of all time (Denzel Washington, for the uninitiated), can do whatever physics-defying feat he sets his mind to.

Beckett, a surprisingly low-key paranoid thriller movie that debuts today on Netflix, doesn't ask Washington to catch bullets or save the world. He plays Beckett, an affable American tourist traveling through Greece with his girlfriend (Alicia Vikander). In the opening section of the film, the two snuggle in bed, share meals, trade jokes about strangers while gazing at ancient ruins in Delphi, and make plans to visit "an oracle." There's nothing particularly extraordinary about them––just a nice couple looking for a change of pace. You can imagine Washington's character doing pull-up's, but not necessarily with a Tenet-like intensity or focus.

Driving to a new location with his girlfriend in the passenger seat and Jefferson Airplane on the radio, Beckett falls asleep at the wheel and flips their car off a mountain road, landing on a cottage at the end of the perilous tumble. Before passing out, a beaten and bloodied Beckett catches a glimpse of a young boy who gets mysteriously whisked away by an older woman. Waking up in a hospital, he learns his girlfriend died in the fall and soon returns to the scene of the accident, where a pair of police officers attempt to kill him for mysterious reasons that, rest assured, Beckett will start to untangle.