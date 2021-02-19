Entertainment The Final Twist in Netflix's 'Behind Her Eyes' Is Absolutely Bananas Literally WTF.

So you've finished Behind Her Eyes—the only Netflix show in which a sociopath bamboozles not one but two different women into astral-projecting out of their own bodies and into the doomed one he'd just vacated so that he could commandeer theirs, murder them, and steal the clueless, hunky man they all love—and you have questions. You're not alone. If you're like me, you've thought of little else but the Behind Her Eyes ending since watching the final scenes and the diabolical, heartbreaking, and absolutely ludicrous twist that will literally haunt your dreams forever. But what exactly happens at the end? How could a show that starts off as a simple love-triangle drama suddenly morph into something so brain-bendingly WTF? Let's try to work it all out here, and remember: I will never attempt to switch bodies with you using astral projection or any other means.

Rob, as Adele, up to no good | Netflix

Wait, does that really happen? It sure does! Rob (Robert Aramayo, aka young Ned Stark on Game of Thrones), as Adele (Eve Hewson, aka Bono's daughter), absolutely harnesses his superior astral-projection skills and god-tier deviousness to dupe the tragically foolhardy Louise (Simona Brown) into making a series of stunningly bad choices. Back up. How does Rob know how to do this? After Louise, now inside Adele, is injected with a killer dose of heroin by Rob, now inside Louise, a long-awaited flashback scene finally reveals the brain-addling truth: For roughly a decade, Rob had been secretly occupying the body of Adele and creepily peering out at the world from behind her eyes. His consciousness has been in there ever since he tricked the real Adele into a body-swapping experiment with him, during which he executed a premediated plan to murder her via a heroin overdose. After Adele's conscious self watched in horror from behind his eyes as the friend occupying her own body betrayed her, Rob, as Adele, chucked his former body into a stupidly deep well on the Scottish estate he just inherited supernaturally. Rob did all of that out of envy for Adele's "perfect" life, and to make the unwitting David (Tom Bateman) his. Witness the deranged power of homicidal astral-projection! OK, so back to the Louise thing. What was her first bad decision? Some would say that it was hooking up with her married boss in the first place. Others would say it was simultaneously befriending said boss's unsettingly needy wife on the sly. Others still might say it was any of the times she didn't tell her oppressively nosy coworker Sue to mind her own business. I'm going to give Louise five episodes' benefit of the doubt here, though, and say that her first truly poor decision happens when she confronts Adele over the phone about all of the mind games. It sure does! In her defense, Louise doesn't know yet that Rob is inside Adele's body or that body-swapping is possible via astral projection, so she wouldn't be able to fathom the depths of his depravity. But Louise's openness on the call is baffling, given that she'd spent that very day learning about Adele's chilling past behavior and had just met with David to inform him that "Adele's a nutter—like, clinical psychopath, sociopath, or whatever." She'd even literally promised David she'd stay away from Adele. Instead, she does the exact opposite. During the call, she spills the beans about having gone to the police to tell them that David may have killed Rob, reveals that David has gone to Scotland to show the police where Rob's body is, and pleads with Adele to tell the truth to save David from taking the fall for the murder. These are not things any sensible person would tell a nutter. Unsurprisingly to everyone except Louise, the call ends with Adele screaming "Fuck off!" into the phone like a banshee. So what was Louise's second mistake? A few hours after the call, Louise receives a string of vaguely suicidal texts from Adele. While Louise does have unresolved guilt over her mother's death, it's hard to understand how the obviously manipulative messages would lead her to drop everything, hail a cab, and speed over to David and Adele's house to rescue someone she knows is a lying sociopath who had just hurled blood-curdling curses at her. Let's just say: She really should have listened to David. Any other mistakes? I mean, yes, many. But the last one we need to discuss is her very bad, life-ending decision to astral-project herself into David and Adele's house. A few hours after the call, Louise receives a string of vaguely suicidal texts from Adele. I mean, yes, many. But the last one we need to discuss is her very bad, life-ending decision to astral-project herself into David and Adele's house.

Rob, as Rob, hatching evil plans | Netflix

What exactly happens at the house? As Louise makes her way over to their place in a panic, we see that Adele (who, remember, we still don't know, or aren't supposed to know, is secretly Rob yet) has been busy setting a trap for her. Adele writes a note confessing to being solely responsible for Rob's death, likely exonerating David, and stating that she couldn't live with the guilt any longer. She sets the house on fire, places a heroin needle next to a bed, shoots a dose between her toes, and lies down to wait. Louise, who for some reason waits until she's almost at the house to call actual rescue professionals, arrives and proceeds to do everything Rob, as Adele, expects her to. Desperate to get inside after seeing smoke coming up from the basement, Louise decides that her only recourse is to astral-project her way through the door. On the confrontational call, Adele had pointedly mentioned that astral projection only allows you to access places you've seen first-hand, and we hear those words echo as Louise floats into the house. In a previous episode, Adele had brought Louise upstairs to the bedroom with the forest painted on the wall, and now we know why. Louise's red-colored consciousness heads up there and soon hovers above Adele's lifeless body sprawled on the bed. This is where the truly freaky stuff begins. Adele's blue-colored consciousness, which we still don't know for certain is really Rob's, is lurking in a corner of the room above and behind Louise's, and it sneaks down the stairs and enters Louise's body. Louise comes to and grins maniacally with excitement. Meanwhile, Louise, seeing that Adele is passed out and fearing that she might be dying, enters Adele's body. Louise, as Adele, opens her eyes and is immediately overwhelmed and immobilized by the heroin in her system. Enter Louise, who we are still supposed to think is Adele but who hints that she is, in fact, not Adele. As this eye-popping information begins to sink in, Rob, as Louise, injects Louise, as Adele, with even more heroin, a fatal dose. Louise, through Adele's mouth, utters a final word: Adam, which is funny, considering that she never once thought about what might happen to her nine-year-old son when she made the very bad decision to confront a desperate, cornered sociopath she'd repeatedly been warned to stay away from.

What happens to Adam? After the big twist at David and Adele's house, and the subsequent full revelation that Rob had switched places with Adele years ago and is now inside Louise, we find out. Rob, as Louise, picks Adam up from Louise's ex's house, where Adam appears to suspect that this is not really his mom. Then we see Rob, as Louise, reuniting and reconciling with an exonerated and still hopelessly unaware David, who has also assumed control of Adele's estate following her death. Naturally thinking that Louise is Louise, and maybe not knowing her well enough to notice any behavioral tics that might lead him to suspect something's off about her, David marries Louise. Rob's evil plan has worked again! But there's one problem: Adam. The final shot, which could have come straight out of a Jordan Peele movie, shows David, Louise and Adam driving somewhere after the wedding ceremony and discussing what to do for the honeymoon. Louise suggests a cruise. "But you hate boats," says Adam from the backseat. Louise turns to him with a malicious grin and says, "Maybe I've changed." Adam's so screwed.