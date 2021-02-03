Netflix's New Spanish Action Movie 'Below Zero' Is a Brutal, Cold-Blooded Thriller

Whether it's The Fugitive, Con Air, or Fast Five, prisoner transportation might be the task with the worst success-to-failure ratio in all of action movie-dom. Any time a group of incarcerated individuals get placed in a large vehicle (the more box-like and state-of-the-art the better), you can guarantee something unbearably tense is about to go down. Below Zero, the latest foreign language title to climb to the top of Netflix's Top 10 chart, is a particularly gruesome example of what the "transfer-gone-wrong" genre has to offer, a close-quarters thriller that works best when it keeps its characters confined to the tightest possible space.

Though the title evokes chilly images of snow-filled forests and icy highways, most of the action here, especially in the first half, takes place in the back of the van. After an opening death-by-burial, establishing the movie's bleak and foreboding tone, director Lluís Quílez introduces Martin (Javier Gutiérrez), a police officer tasked with working alongside a new partner, Montesinos (Isak Férriz), to oversee a "high-risk transfer" involving the deadly head of a Romanian gang. ("You'll freeze your balls off," warns a supervisor.) The other prisoners include an older con-man concealing a lock pick, a businessman doing time for financial crimes, and a few younger guys who spend most of the time yelling back and forth at each other from their cells. When a siege breaks out, it's not exactly clear who called it in or what the mysterious attacker wants.