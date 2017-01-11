9. His dad was a janitor at Harvard

You probably already knew that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's big break, Good Will Hunting, was a personal project, but you may not realize just how personal. Turns out that both Affleck's dad and his college girlfriend did stints as janitors at the Ivy League institution, just like Damon's character in the movie. "Ben's dad was a janitor in the Yard and his girlfriend was a janitor in my dorm, so I was sensitive to kids making a mess," Damon explained in a 2013 speech at Harvard. "All of that was in the soup of Good Will Hunting."



10. He and Matt wrote a guy-on-guy sex scene for Good Will Hunting

In the original draft of Good Will Hunting, Affleck and Damon wrote a scene where two professors give each other blow jobs -- just to figure out if execs were actually reading their script. "We were so frustrated that Castle Rock wasn't reading the script, so we felt like we had to develop this test," Affleck told Boston Magazine back in 2013. "We started writing in screen direction like, 'Sean talks to Will and unloads his conscience.' And then: 'Will takes a moment and then gives Sean a soulful look and leans in and starts blowing him'... We would turn that in, and they wouldn't ever mention all those scenes where Sean and Will were jerking each other off."