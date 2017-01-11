Entertainment

Ben Schwartz Wants to Fulfill James Corden's Threesome Fantasy

YouTube/The Late Late Show

Ben Schwartz turns his talk-show visits into surreal art. You never know what gifts you're going to get from the former Parks and Rec actor, but they usually involve a lot of goofiness and a pinch of improv magic. Take this PB&J challenge for instance. Or this Jessica Alba-centric prank call.

We can now add his appearance on last night's Late Late Show to the highlight reel. First, Schwartz opted for a little bromance with host James Corden: "Many people ask how I get mentally prepared for the @latelateshow w/ @JKCorden," he tweeted of his intro. "This is how."

Turns out Corden has a threesome fantasy that may or may not involve Schwartz, himself, and himself. That might sound a little narcissistic, but these guys really just gel, as further evidenced by the way Corden next let Schwartz plug his latest movie, The Intervention. See the video up top for a lesson in professional late-night promotion.

Somewhere, everybody's real favorite talk-show guest, Rodney Wayber, is very jealous.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment. His favorite Montell Jordan joke is still this one. Find him on Twitter: @srkfitzgerald.

