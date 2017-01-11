The 19 Most '90s Movies on Netflix

Can you believe it's been over 20 years since the '90s? When we watch some movies made in that totally rad decade, we sure can. While 1999 doesn't sound all that long ago, the hairstyles, slang, and soundtracks suggest otherwise. Need proof? Just check out Matt Damon's bangs!

No matter how dated they may look today, our favorite '90s movies easily transport us back to the simpler time when they were made. Stream any of the titles below on Netflix for a trip back to the heady days of sweet and simple rom-coms and erotic thrillers.