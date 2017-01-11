The Best Abs of the Summer Movie Season, From Hard to Soft

There's no time like the summer to take your shirt off. And, luckily for those of us who prefer to do so without an audience, the summer movie season gives us ample opportunities to ogle leading men who've spent months of hard work preparing for the opportunity.

The Legend of Tarzan, in theaters this weekend, showcases perhaps the finest such specimen. In honor of Alexander Skarsgård's commitment to crunches, we've nobly researched the most arresting examples of shirtlessness hitting multiplexes this season. They're all winners -- but to add to the competitive spirit, we've ranked all the movie-star abs that are fit to count.