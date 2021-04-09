Entertainment The Best Action Movies of 2021 (So Far) Looking for explosions? You came to the right place.

Bob Odenkirk in 'Nobody' | ALLEN FRASER/UNIVERSAL PICTURES Bob Odenkirk in 'Nobody' | ALLEN FRASER/UNIVERSAL PICTURES

Like any down-on-their luck hero, the action movie never gives up. As blockbuster films continue to get pushed further down the release calendar or punted to streaming with Hollywood formulating a plan to revive the theatrical distribution business, it will likely be tough to find big mainstream action hits to celebrate. The genre was in a weird space even before the pandemic, with superhero franchises and similar tentpoles sucking up most of the oxygen. But there are always new discoveries to make and new grizzled protagonists to praise. As the year continues, we'll update this list with all the best twist-filled crime thrillers, time-loop beatdowns, and maybe even a Vin Diesel movie. (The long-delayed F9 is scheduled to arrive in June, so we'll see!) If there's a movie that singes your eyebrows off with explosions, stuns you with wild fight choreography, or makes your stomach turn with unbearable tension, it belongs on this list. Here's what we've got so far. Read more: The Best Movies of 2021 (So Far)

Netflix

Below Zero Release date: January 29

Cast: Javier Gutiérrez, Karra Elejalde, Isak Férriz, Luis Callejo

Director: Lluís Quílez

Prisoner transportation might be the task with the worst success-to-failure ratio in all of action movie-dom. Any time a group of incarcerated individuals get placed in a large vehicle (the more box-like and state-of-the-art the better), you can guarantee something unbearably tense is about to go down. Below Zero is a particularly gruesome example of what the "transfer-gone-wrong" genre has to offer, a close-quarters thriller that works best when it keeps its characters confined to the tightest possible space. From the first scene, the Spanish film's bleak and foreboding tone carries the action—centering on a police officer tasked with working alongside a new partner to oversee a "high-risk transfer" involving the deadly head of a Romanian gang across icy, barren terrain—even as the plot melts away to reveal a more conventional revenge movie slicked with brutal violence.

Where to watch: Netflix (Watch the trailer) January 29Javier Gutiérrez, Karra Elejalde, Isak Férriz, Luis CallejoLluís QuílezPrisoner transportation might be the task with the worst success-to-failure ratio in all of action movie-dom. Any time a group of incarcerated individuals get placed in a large vehicle (the more box-like and state-of-the-art the better), you can guarantee something unbearably tense is about to go down. Below Zero is a particularly gruesome example of what the "transfer-gone-wrong" genre has to offer, a close-quarters thriller that works best when it keeps its characters confined to the tightest possible space. From the first scene, the Spanish film's bleak and foreboding tone carries the action—centering on a police officer tasked with working alongside a new partner to oversee a "high-risk transfer" involving the deadly head of a Romanian gang across icy, barren terrain—even as the plot melts away to reveal a more conventional revenge movie slicked with brutal violence.

Hulu

Boss Level Release date: March 5

Cast: Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, Michelle Yeoh

Director: Joe Carnahan (The Grey)

Frank Grillo, a menacing scene-stealer in the MCU and a charming lead in scrappy thrillers like The Purge: Anarchy and Wheelman, has been underserved by the damaged modern action movie ecosystem. Boss Level, a brisk adventure that puts the buff actor in a Groundhog Day-like time loop trap where he fights off attackers and dies trying every day, is aware of Grillo's throwback star power, a strand of grizzled tough-guy charisma, and filmmaker Joe Carnahan, working from script he co-wrote with Chris and Eddie Borey, wraps his lead in self-aware '80s nostalgia. Despite the quasi-futuristic setting, the music, the cartoonish villains, and the video game references all recall an earlier era where an actor like Grillo might have shined. The supporting cast ranges from over-qualified (Naomi Watts, Michelle Yeoh) to head-scratching (Mel Gibson, Rob Gronkowski), but this is the Grillo show all the way, an often silly yet convincing argument for his skills.

Where to watch: Hulu (Watch the trailer)

Universal Pictures

Nobody Release date: March 26

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Aleksei Serebryakov

Director: Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry)

This is a movie where Bob Odenkirk beats up a bunch of goons on a public bus and later dismantles a whole army of gangsters in a factory. Whether you're a fan of Odenkirk from Better Call Saul or Mr. Show, the prospect of seeing the mild-mannered 58-year-old go full John Wick in a movie written by John Wick writer Derek Kolstad is intriguing. Luckily, Nobody mostly delivers on the potential of its premise, stringing together brutal, bone-breaking fight scenes with a Bourne meets Death Wish meets Taken plot that moves from set piece to set piece. He may not move with the balletic grace of Keanu Reeves or growl with the Biblical anger of Liam Neeson, but Odenkirk brings a psychological intensity and a winning wryness to a part that a more conventional action hero might have simply slept-walk through. With John Wick: Chapter 4 now pushed to 2022, Nobody might be the most satisfying jolt of slick, mean mayhem you get from a major studio project this year.

Where to watch: In theaters (Watch the trailer)

Netflix

Sentinelle Release date: March 5

Cast: Olga Kurylenko, Marilyn Lima, Michel Nabokoff, Martin Swabey

Director: Julien Leclercq (The Bouncer)

At 80 minutes, Sentinelle is pared back to the bare essentials. The main character, an opioid-addicted French soldier (Olga Kurylenko) patrolling the waterfronts of Nice, moves through the movie with steely determination, seeking revenge for her sister after she's brutally attacked and raped by sleazy Russians. Though some of the fights can be a bit choppy, and elements of the plot strain credulity, the storytelling displays a admirable focus and sense of restraint. When the action arrives, it has a real impact. Director Julien Leclercq's previous movie The Bouncer, which put Jean-Claude Van Damme in a similarly bleak and unforgiving world, was even sharper, but Sentinelle continues to show the filmmaker's commitment to telling stories of violence and trauma with a sense of moral weight and emotional truth.

Where to watch: Netflix (Watch the trailer)

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.