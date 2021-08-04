The Best Action Movies on HBO Max

They've got more than Batman movies.

By Thrillist Entertainment

Published on 8/4/2021 at 1:12 PM

margot robbie in birds of prey
Margot Robbie in 'Birds of Prey' | Warner Brothers Pictures
Margot Robbie in 'Birds of Prey' | Warner Brothers Pictures

When HBO Max launched back in 2020, one of the main selling points was the number of older and newer superhero movies that would be available to stream. To be sure, there are a lot of capes and cowls to be found. But, in addition to marquee stars like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, HBO Max offers up a number of other action favorites, from '80s classics to hidden gems of recent years. Grab your weapon of choice (preferably a remote) and get streaming.

jason momoa in aquaman
Warner Brothers

Aquaman (2018)

From the Bond-like rooftop chase sequence in Italy to the shark-filled Lord of the Rings-esque battles below the sea, Aquaman directed by horror maven James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring), delivers the slickest pop thrills that a $200 million budget can buy. Like he did in the far less expensive Braven, Jason Momoa holds everything together with his affable demeanor and hang-loose jocularity. Surfs up, my man.

margot robbie in birds of prey
Warner Brothers Pictures

Birds of Prey (2020)

Birds of Prey, the Suicide Squad spinoff starring Margot Robbie's joyfully defiant Harley Quinn, didn't exactly light up the box office in the same way the Oscar-nominated Joker did, but it's a lot more fun. That's mostly thanks to the tightly choreographed, inventively staged fight scenes, which director Cathy Yan films in a way that channels both the hand-to-hand combat of John Wick and the more baroque tendencies of the Joel Schumacher Batman era. If the convoluted flashback structure occasional grates and some of the jokes fall flat, the action makes up for it, which is pretty rare for a big studio superhero release these days.

blackhat movie
Universal Pictures

Blackhat (2015)

Heat director Michael Mann's thriller Blackhat asks you to buy hunky Thor star Chris Hemsworth as a gifted computer hacker who gets freed from jail to help the FBI thwart another sophisticated hacker messing with the global markets and nuclear power plants. Yes, Hemsworth might not look like most movie hackers, but Blackhat is different from most Hollywood depictions of the ever-expanding digital surveillance state, combining the tropes of the cyber-action movie (scenes of people tapping away at lines of code) with Mann's pet thematic obsessions (isolated heroes living by a moral code). A box office failure on release, the movie remains a completely captivating experiment that grows more impressive the more you watch it.

josh hartnett in black hawk down
Sony Pictures

Black Hawk Down (2001)

It's hard to tell the actors apart in Black Hawk Down: they're all dressed in military fatigues, often with helmets and goggles that obscure their faces; there's dust everywhere; and yelling is the preferred method of communication. To say that Ridley Scott's chronicle of a 1993 US military raid in Mogadishu doesn't cohere isn't exactly a negative critique. It's a part of the movie's frenzied, discombobulating aesthetic. Faces blur. The soundtrack pummels you with gunfire. Helicopters whirl overhead. It's experiential, the type of movie that's tough to shake—even on a puny computer screen.

wesley snipes in blade
New Line Cinema

Blade and Blade II (1998 & 2002)

It's hard to imagine Wesley Snipes' Daywalker, decked out in his Oakleys and leather trench coat, as a character that would fit neatly into the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe. From its vampiric rave aesthetic to the icky effects of its hunted revenge, Blade and Blade II, directed by Stephen Norrington and Guillermo del Toro, respectively, have only grown more impressive with the passage of time. Snipes gives some of his most badass performances, staking vamps and tossing off one-liners with an effortlessly cool demeanor. This is slick, corporate-approved entertainment with a gonzo, cult-film soul—we've deemed the sequel one of the best action movies of all time, though it would be nothing without its progenitor.

harrison ford in blade runner
Warner Bros.

Blade Runner (1982)

Director Ridley Scott went out of his way to imagine 2019 Los Angeles as a pretty terrible place to be, and yet the look, sound, and feel of the world are so seductive that we want to visit regardless. Same goes for the story: Blade Runner's plot is a barely warmed-over detective yarn with Harrison Ford in the role of the hard-boiled investigator, but we can feel glimmers of the pain and confusion of artificial humans who realize they are powerless against their pre-determined fate. The movie is a triumph of world-building that still makes a mark on viewers and filmmakers years later. Denis Villeneuve's 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049 isn't too shabby either.

brandon lee in The Crow
Miramax Films

The Crow (1994)

Alex Proyas translated James O'Barr's comics into this story of a groom-to-be (Bruce Lee's son Brandon) who, with the help of a crow, rises from the dead to avenge his fiancée's grisly rape and murder. The script is deliciously cheesy in a baked Brie sort of way, showcasing a peculiar hero who likes to quote Edgar Allan Poe, share crucifixion jokes, and wear makeup like a mime from hell. Dedicated to its star, who died eight days before filming wrapped, The Crow plays as a morose homage to undying love, punctuated by gritty boss battles and a captivating style that looks something like Blade Runner set in the '90s.

heath ledger in the dark knight
Warner Brothers

The Dark Knight (2008)

Not all superhero films are action movies, but The Dark Knight, with its Heat-inspired opening robbery, truck-flipping car chase, and Batman-as-NSA-watchdog high-rise fight, certainly qualifies. Critics have rightly dinged Christopher Nolan's incoherent editing and glaring plot holes, but the Inception director is a master of narrative stacking, layering stories to create a sense of frenzied tension. The Dark Knight is a brilliant Jenga tower of suspense. With Heath Ledger's iconic Joker performance at its center, the movie grabs you by the throat and doesn't let go.

Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio in The Departed
Warner Brothers

The Departed (2006)

Don't let your annoying college roommate's affection for The Departed ruin the movie for you—it's an enormously entertaining crime film. Leonardo DiCaprio's expert slow-boil performance as undercover cop Billy Costigan is a big reason for that and marked a major career step forward; he stood tall against the Martin Scorsese film's many big-name scenery chewers and kept his Boston accent under control. Just try to forgive the little rat at the end.

lee marvin in the dirty dozen
MGM

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

Robert Aldrich's (What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?) The Dirty Dozen is a 20th century classic, but unlike many of the movies that came out of that post-war era, this one cultivates a sadistically brutal depiction of a turning point in WWII. An adaptation of the E. M. Nathanson novel of the same name about the very real "Filthy Thirteen," The Dirty Dozen contemplates the days leading up to D-Day, watching the Americans secretly putting together a group of Army criminals—the titular Dirty Dozen!—to embark on a suicide mission of taking out German commanders ahead of the Allies' raid. It's an absolutely brutal watch—early critics were none too pleased with the excess of violence—and also an interesting who's who of 20th century Hollywood, featuring the likes of John Cassavetes, Donald Sutherland, Telly Savalas, and others. 

kurt russell in escape from new york
AVCO Embassy Pictures

Escape From New York (1981)

There are no good guys in John Carpenter’s dystopian rescue movie, and if there were, Kurt Russell’s Snake Plissken wouldn’t be one of them. Sure, he offers to save the president of the United States, who crash landed in the futuristic Manhattan mega-prison, from battalions of free-range criminals. Yes, he goes mano a mano with the surliest of the bunch. And yes, his hang-gliding skills are off the charts. But Snake isn’t nice. He’s not fighting for 'Merica. He’s an eyepatch-wearing, gut-toting rebel who looks out for himself as the world drowns in a cesspool of its own making. He sounds like a hero, an even more ruthless Han Solo, because Russell is a pro. Plissken’s first solution to the hostage crisis: "Get a new president!"

vin diesel and paul walker in the fast and the furious
Universal Pictures

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The next time someone tells you the Fast franchise is dumb as bricks, remind that chump that it all started with a 1998 investigative feature on the world of underground New York City racing. Yes, The Fast and the Furious, from Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story director Rob Cohen, shaves away some of the nuance of magazine prose to be a nu-metal answer to Point Break, but the world is there—diverse, rowdy, and slick. Fetishizing the growling engines, the florescent paint jobs, and the killer scowls behind the wheel (as important as nitro boosters), Cohen's movie is just a few scratchy print lines away from being a fake Grindhouse trailer. This is glossy exploitation with even more gusto than the billion-dollar juggernauts that would follow. 

michael fassbender and gina carano in haywire
Relativity Media

Haywire (2011)

Who knew Steven Soderbergh had a classic action movie in him? The Sex, Lies, and Videotape director teamed up with MMA fighter Gina Carano for this kinetic spy thriller. While the script has plenty of surprises, it’s the tightly choreographed, music-free fight scenes—a brawl with Channing Tatum at a diner, a hotel-room rendezvous with Michael Fassbender, and an epic throwdown against Ewan McGregor on a beach—that make this essential, ass-kicking viewing.

jet li in hero
Miramax

Hero (2002)

A crossover Chinese-American hit thanks to a little promotional bump from admirer Quentin Tarantino, this gorgeous "wuxia" film stars Jet Li, Tony Leung, Zhang Ziyi, and the most lush sword fights in movie history. Hero stars Li as Nameless, who arrives on the doorstep of a king intending to unify China with one swift stroke of his blade. A bit of storytelling—the movie structured as a series of fairy-tale-like assassinations—changes both the king and Nameless's minds, and finds a clever way for the film to live up to its title.

uma thurman in kill bill
Miramax

Kill Bill Vols. 1 & 2 (2003, 2004)

Arguably the movie that established Quentin Tarantino as a full-fledged mainstream auteur, Kill Bill: Vol. 1 possesses some of the filmmaker’s most iconic set pieces and visual tableau, from the Bride rocking Bruce Lee's Round 5 jumpsuit to the animated O-Ren Ishii (Lucy Liu) backstory sequence. The relatively quiet, reflective sequel was viewed by many as a leisurely paced come-down from the frenzied blood-letting high of the action-packed first half. But, like Beatrix Kiddo herself, the movie has only gotten wiser with age.

mel gibson and danny glover in lethal weapon
Warner Bros. Pictures

Lethal Weapon (1987)

You are never too old for this shit. Notwithstanding Mel Gibson's despicable behavior, the crown jewel of buddy cop comedies holds up, fueled by the mischievous misbehavior of screenwriter Shane Black (Iron Man III) and astute direction of Richard Donner (Superman). This is a detective story with every gun-toting sleuth at the top of his game, staged at a time when bad boy antiheroes didn't feel totally overdone.

Liv Tyler in Lord of the Rings Fellowship of the Ring
New Line Cinema

Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Luckily, HBO Max has all three chapters of director Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings series available, but we suggest starting with the, uh, first entry, a rousing adventure that kicks off with wide-eyed and furry-footed hobbit Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) leaving home for the first time. Staying true to his gross-out horror roots, Jackson turns J.R.R. Tolkien's epic fantasy novel into a thrill-ride populated by masked riders, dark forests, and hideous Orcs. At the same time, the movie is packed with awe-inspiring images of mysterious cities and stirring portraits of friendships forged in battle.

carrie-anne moss in the matrix
Warner Brothers Pictures

The Matrix (1999)

Combining its signature slo-mo, 360-degree “bullet time” sequences with artfully choreographed Hong Kong-style martial-arts scenes, the Wachowskis' pathbreaking sci-fi epic set a new bar for special effects done right. As much of a kinetic and visual triumph as it was a psychological mindfuck—and that's saying something. Hands down, one of the best action movies of all time. Give this another rewatch before the anticipated fourth installment drops on HBO Max later this year.

Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser in The Mummy
Universal Pictures

The Mummy (1999)

“Rescue the damsel in distress, kill the bad guy, save the world.” That’s adventurer Rick O’Connell’s (Brendan Fraser) mission in The Mummy, and pretty much sums up everything you need to know about the plot of Stephen Sommers' film. But the story is more riveting than following O'Connell as he treks across an ancient Egyptian archeological site alongside librarian Evelyn Carnahan (Rachel Weisz) suggests: They awaken an angry, lovelorn mummy. Drawing from Indiana Jones-esque adventure tropes and pure Hollywood magic, the high-energy fantasy film is everything you could want from an action film (sand monsters, anyone?) and an incredibly fun watch. 

keanu reeves and patrick swayze in point break
20th Century Fox

Point Break (1991)

Point Break is sublime. With its beautiful ocean photography, pulse-pounding robbery sequences, and delicate male-friendship between Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, the undercover-cop drama rides tone like a veteran surfer ripping up uneven waves. Yes, some parts—like anything with Gary Busey—are ridiculous, but director Kathryn Bigelow brings a wryness to the material that keeps the movie from descending into bro'd-out camp. It's no surprise that the Fast and Furious series lifted the film's most essential quality to kickstart a billion-dollar franchise—everyone wants to spend time with a close-knit family.

jackie chan in police story
Godlen Harvest Media

Police Story (1985)

While this thrilling action-comedy is packed with wild stunts, star (and director and co-writer) Jackie Chan saves perhaps his biggest, most outlandish set-pieces for the film's conclusion at a shopping mall, simply one of the best stretches of any action movie ever made. You've never seen glass shatter like this. In the '80s, Chan was utterly fearless, throwing his body and mind into making wildly entertaining movies like Police Story and its similarly exhilarating sequel, and he's got the on-set injuries and the punishing outtake reels to prove it.

arnold schwarzenegger in raw deal
De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

Raw Deal (1986)

No one will confuse Raw Deal, a rough-around-the-edges crime thriller, with other canonical Arnold Schwarzenegger movies of the '80s like Predator or The Terminator. The bodybuilder-turned-actor, fresh off Commando the year before, plays a small-town sheriff who takes on the mob by infiltrating the organization and ultimately shooting them while driving through a gravel pit as "Satisfaction" by the Rolling Stones plays on the soundtrack. There's a good deal of surface level pleasure to be found in director John Irvin's pleasantly sleazy film, the type of action movie Schwarzenegger would quickly abandon as he moved onto bigger budgets.

patrick swayze, C. Thomas Howell, and Charlie Sheen in red dawn
MGM/UA Entertainment Company

Red Dawn (1984)

Cold War era movies made to slam the Russkies are strictly propaganda, but they're also some of the wildest, most dramatic war movies out there. Red Dawn is one of the most absurd of this genre, a story written with the prompt: "What if the Soviet Union invaded American soil... and were up against guerrilla teenagers?" Facing off against some rogue teens—the so-called "Wolverines" led by a young Patrick Swayze in the Colorado wilderness—they obviously don't stand a chance, and that's all part of the odd fun of this red-blooded American teenage fantasy blockbuster.

mel gibson in road warrior
Warner Bros. International

The Road Warrior (1981)

While Mad Max: Fury Road topped critics' lists and racked up Oscar nominations back in 2015, it’s worth remembering where the cylinders first fired. No, not the first Mad Max film, more of a grungy cop drama. We’re talking about The Road Warrior, George Miller’s soft reboot of the 1979 original. With Mel Gibson's taciturn, raw performance, outlandish character designs, and its final pulverizing chase sequence, the movie defined what the phrase "post-apocalyptic" would mean for future generations. In the process, it also set a new bar for pure gasoline-fueled, pedal-to-the-metal insanity—one that has, arguably, never been topped.

keanu reeves in speed
20th Century Fox

Speed (1994)

With his hair cropped close and his eyes on the road, Keanu Reeves brings the ideal degree of sincerity to this proudly dumb, riotously fun blockbuster about an ill-fated bus rigged to blow up if it goes below 50 miles per hour. As the tension rises with each stunt-heavy set-piece, impeccably staged by Die Hard cinematographer (and future Twister director) Jan de Bont, Reeves keeps his cool. Modifying the more ironic, traditionally macho wise-cracking approach of stars like Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger, the hotshot bomb specialist played by Reeves has a stillness—you might call it... a chillness—that meshes perfectly with the movie's unrelenting commitment to white-knuckle suspense. The put-upon passengers on the bus, including Sandra Bullock's ultra-stressed Annie, learn to trust him. There's no bridge you wouldn't jump for the guy.

christopher reeve in superman
Warner Brothers

Superman: The Movie (1978)

The first superhero movie triumph remains a gold standard thanks to a crafty blend of coming-of-age drama, romance, high-flying adventure, and Christopher Reeve's ripped-from-the-comic portrayal of the big blue boy scout. The difference between Superman and what Marvel and DC currently pump into theaters is room to breathe; Superman runs 143 minutes and director Richard Donner takes full advantage, traveling from Krypton to Earth, from Smallville to Metropolis, and using a laser eye to cut into every little moment along the way.

denzel washington and ethan hawke in training day
Warner Brothers Pictures

Training Day (2001)

Let's forget for a minute that Washington won his second Oscar basically playing a piece of shit. His Detective Alonzo Harris is a chain-smoking, whip-riding, utterly corrupt LA cop who takes a naïve cop (Ethan Hawke) for an ever-eventful ride. Let's remember instead the devilish layers Washington brought to that role. For most of the movie, he had audiences wondering if he'd take Hawke on a crooked-but-ultimately righteous path or send him to hell along with him. Yeah, he was a bad guy, but he was one of the most fascinating bad guys anyone has ever seen.

natalie portman in v for vendetta
Warner Brothers Pictures

V for Vendetta (2005)

Natalie Portman's dystopian thriller written by Lilly and Lana Wachowski has only increased in relevance since it came out, so you can have the joy of watching a buzzed Portman trying to fight the repressive forces of future governmental control and remember a time when the future seemed far away. Watch the spirit of Guy Fawkes live on before it's too late. 

gal gadot in wonder woman
Warner Brothers Pictures

Wonder Woman (2017)

Wonder Woman has fought alongside Batman and Superman for decades, but until 2017, never had a big-screen vehicle of her own. Now Wonder Woman is a sequel-spawning success, and actress Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins's playful-yet-powerful vision of the character has taken the world by storm. If you still haven't seen this comic book blockbuster, which follows Gadot's Diana as she battles her way through WWI trenches to put an end to Ares' warmongering, do so immediately—you're way behind the times.

Toshiro Mifune in Yojimbo
Toho

Yojimbo (1961)

HBO Max offers a number of Akira Kurosawa classics—including Seven Samurai, Rashomon, Ikiru, and The Hidden Fortress—but none will likely scratch your action movie itch quiet as effectively as Yojimbo, the director's thrilling and lean samurai film starring Toshiro Mifune as a wandering swordsman who plays two rival crime factions off each other while staying in a small town. If the premise sounds familiar, that's because it was unofficially remade into Sergio Leone's beloved Spaghetti Western A Fistful of Dollars only a few years after Kurosawa's movie came out. Walter Hill also paid tribute to it with his '90s gangster movie Last Man Standing starring Bruce Willis. There's an obvious reason other filmmakers swipe from this one: It's incredibly entertaining.

