Podcaster Karina Longworth Explains the Women of Erotic Thrillers

Glenn Close

Fatal Attraction is arguably the most famous erotic thriller ever made, ranking at No. 3 among 1987's highest-grossing movies and earning six Oscar nominations. Alex Forrest is a fascinating role for Close, one of America's finest actresses. She never saw Alex, a bunny-boiling book editor who initiates an affair with a lawyer (erotic-thriller staple Michael Douglas) and becomes obsessed with him, as an antagonist, but the American Film Institute in 2003 named her one of the greatest screen villains.

When I think about Glenn Close in that movie, I just think about how the filmmakers, in the end, kind of broke her heart, because the movie was radically changed after test screenings. They did these reshoots to change the ending, and they changed Alex from being a mentally troubled person who commits suicide to being this sort of supernatural witch that won't die. I think she felt betrayed by that. The filmmakers, from [producer] Sherry Lansing to [director] Adrian Lyne, have said it's not what they wanted to do, but they felt like their hand was forced by the audience, which is a really interesting thing. It's basically like passing the football, and it's saying, "What we wanted artistically and what we wanted to say is less important than what the audience wanted to buy."

What her performance could have been is sort of lost to the dustbin of history—like, literally lost to the dustbin of the editing room. And so what we have instead, I think, sort of cheapens the movie and her performance. Just going through the reams and reams of writing about Fatal Attraction from 1987 and 1988, what was surprising to me was that there was such a wide range of discourse about the film. Yes, there were people in the movie theater shouting "kill the bitch" at the screen. There were critics and people writing about the movie who were saying things like, "Finally, poor beleaguered men have a movie that shows what it feels like to have to deal with career women." But there were a lot of people who were responding to it in a way where they were sympathetic with Alex and who saw it, subtextually or otherwise, as a feminist movie.

This movie was so exhaustively covered and debated. For me, what's exciting about it is that the movie can hold all of these different ideas at once. It can be something different to different people, and we can still have those debates, whereas what I fear about a lot of movies today—the very few that even attempt to deal with adult relationships—is that there's sort of a "correct" opinion about them in the discourse. And the conversation stops really early.