The Best Albums of 2017 (So Far)

With new songs, videos, and albums often dropping in the middle of the night, the music landscape of 2017 is constantly mutating. Established artists like Drake continue to seek ways to surprise the mainstream, while smaller, emerging acts have turned to apps like YouNow and live.ly to collect coins in the virtual tip jar.
The range of options can be overwhelming. So why wait until the end of the year to recommend the music that's worth your time? Like our ever-growing movie list, this frequently updated ranking will help you keep track of the albums you 100% can't afford to miss, ranging from the pop blockbusters to the underrated gems. The ways we interact with music may be transforming, but a solid recommendation remains as valuable as ever. (And if you need more to stream, check out The Best Albums of 2016.)
14. Jidenna, The Chief
Release date: February 17
Record label: Epic/Wondaland
Why it's great: Maybe this wasn't exactly the classic that fans of "Classic Man" were hoping for. After releasing his debut EP in 2015, Jidenna -- the dapper singer, budding actor, and Janelle Monáe associate -- was poised to have a moment. Last year he popped up in episodes of acclaimed TV shows (Insecure and Luke Cage) and a remix of his summer hit soundtracked an important scene in the Best Picture winner Moonlight. But The Chief, an adventurous mix of old-school pop classicism ("Bambi"), sweaty loverboy R&B ("Trampoline"), and righteous hip-hop swagger ("Helicopters/Beware") didn't become the megahit the genre-hopping dandy is clearly capable of. Maybe it was too strange? Too serious? Too goofy? Don't let the modest buzz keep you away. This wild and unpredictable Chief is here to stay.
13. The xx, I See You
Release date: January 13
Record label: Young Turks
Why it's great: If you found The xx's first two records chilly, cerebral, and removed, but grooved to the eclectic haunted-club aesthetic of Jamie xx's In Colour, one of the best albums of 2015, then this might be The xx you're looking for. It's not that they've radically changed their sound -- hushed vocals, pitter-patter beats, and electro-pop minimalism remain their go-to moves -- but they've tweaked it in ways that make the anthems more inviting, ambitious, and danceable. For years, the spacey English group was pegged as the come-down band you nod along to at the end of a long outdoor festival, but on tracks like the sensual "Lips," the torch song "Brave for You," and the dance-noir standout "On Hold," they've created music you want to throw your whole body into.
12. Migos, Culture
Release date: January 27
Record label: Atlantic
Why it's great: With 2015's Yung Rich Nation, a junk-sculpture pile-up of hot Atlanta rap trends, ad-libs, and old-fashioned braggadocio, Migos attempted to channel the freewheeling energy of their mixtapes, live shows, and videos into a major-label debut. Parts of it worked -- "Highway 85" remains an essential hip-hop travelogue -- but the group struggled, amidst legal drama, to make the type of definitive statement fans knew was possible. While Culture, a 13-track record that rode the viral momentum of hit "Bad and Boujee" to the top of the Billboard album chart, doesn't sound that much different than their best tapes, it has an indefatigable exuberance that makes it feel like an event. Just listen to the stomping, brick-throwing "Deadz" with 2 Chainz. This is the sound of a trio driven not by Golden Globe shout-outs, magazine covers, and memes, but by their steadfast belief in each other.
11. Priests, Nothing Feels Natural
Release date: January 27
Record label: Sister Polygon Records
Why it's great: The title is so appropriate: What feels "natural" anymore? For their eagerly anticipated debut full-length, these DC punks take on the excesses of capitalism and a culture of complacency with a combination of No Wave chaos, kraut-inspired drones, and tuneful bar-rock sloganeering. A song like "JJ" ricochets off a minimal drum beat, a Dick Dale-like riff, and lines about cigarettes before exploding in a piano-driven attack on just about everything. "I wrote a bunch of songs for you," sings Katie Alice Greer. "But you never knew and you never deserved them." It ends with her chanting "what a stupid concept" over and over. These songs can't be owned; they can only be experienced.
10. Spoon, Hot Thoughts
Release date: March 17
Record label: Matador
Why it's great: It's hard to pick a favorite Spoon record -- mine is probably Kill the Moonlight, but I can make a case for Girls Can Tell -- and that's because choosing the "best" means you're missing the point of Spoon. They don't do peaks and valleys; they skim above the surface. The band's latest, Hot Thoughts, is like their previous records in one important aspect: It is a very good Spoon record. What's different this time? There are some spacey digressions, but not much has changed. Again working with psych-for-the-stars producer Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips, MGMT), the Texas foursome crafts simmering strut-rock anthems ("First Caress"), chilly ballads ("I Ain't the One"), and maniacally simple head-nodders ("Shotgun"). Again, another good Spoon record. What more do you want?
9. Jay Som, Everybody Works
Release date: March 10
Record label: Polyvinyl
Why it's great: Here's an important fact to know about Jay Som's Everybody Works: There's a song called "1 Billion Dogs" on it. That's a great title, evocative and a little funny, but luckily the song is even better, a propulsive and rumbling kick to the shins that recalls the joyful, puppy-filled video for Weezer's "Undone -- The Sweater Song." The record, a breakthrough by 22-year-old songwriter and producer Melina Duterte, is defined by moments of exuberance, like the jangly sugar rush of "The Bus Song" or "Take It," and pockets of melancholia, like the subdued title track. Complex harmonies, ambiguous emotional tones, and frenzied genre homages are tied together by Duterte's brilliant guitar playing. It's the rare bedroom-pop project where everything works.
8. Kehlani, SweetSexySavage
Release date: January 27
Record label: Atlantic
Why it's great: Kehlani's path to R&B dominance has been a peculiar one: A former America's Got Talent contestant, the Oakland-born singer was a member of the group PopLyfe as a teenager before going solo. After releasing a pair of mixtapes, 2014's Cloud 19 and 2015's You Should Be Here, she established herself as an artist who can dabble in moody, SoundCloud-friendly atmospherics while still delivering the type of pro songcraft listeners crave. That adaptability serves her well here: A song like "CRZY" bounces with the defiant glee of The Dream, while "Do U Dirty" puts the cartoonish sex-talk of The Weeknd to shame. With its nod to TLC in the title, SweetSexySavage is a record designed to pay tribute to the past but also stake out new ground. Given the creatively fractured (and commercially turbulent) nature of R&B in 2017, it's impressive she created a record that's so unassumingly cohesive.
7. Sampha, Process
Release date: February 3
Record label: Young Turks
Why it's great: "I just want to put the music out," the British songwriter Sampha told The Ringer in a profile tied to the release of his debut LP. "In terms of people connecting with me, hopefully it comes across that way." It's an odd but revealing quote: Unlike many of his peers, the 28-year-old singer isn't busting his ass to meet hit-seeking listeners in the middle. Many of the big-name collaborators he's worked with in recent years -- including Beyoncé, Drake, and Kanye West -- became superstars after a period of presenting themselves in a public way that established a clear persona fans could identify with. Sampha isn't especially mysterious, having spoken eloquently about how Process is informed by the grief he felt following the death of his mother from cancer. But the mercurial songs on this album, like the beautiful "(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano" or the flirtatious "Incomplete Kisses," feel like they come from an unknowable source. Like in the work of Frank Ocean or James Blake, that poetic quality draws you in. Trust the Process.
6. Little Big Town, The Breaker
Release date: February 24
Record label: Capitol Nashville
Why it's great: There's a song on The Breaker, the new album from long-running soft-rock country soothsayers Little Big Town, called "We Went to the Beach." Its chorus is: "We went to the beach." Eat your heart out, We Bought a Zoo. The track itself is simple and beautiful, the type of song that can get away with a line about "boogie boards" without sounding stupid as hell. That's Little Big Town's specialty: The group takes hackneyed concepts ("Free"), bumper-sticker platitudes ("Don't Die Young, Don't Die Old"), and, in one case, a Pearl Jam song title ("Better Man"), then turns them into soaring, widescreen, sun-speckled blockbusters. It's like Michael Bay directed a Fleetwood Mac album. Grab your boogie board.
5. Japandroids, Near to the Wild Heart of Life
Release date: January 27
Record label: ANTI-
Why it's great: It's understandable why people get defensive about riding too hard for Canada's reigning nice-boy rock stars Japandroids. Like their dude-centric American counterparts The Hold Steady, Titus Andronicus, and Beach Slang, these guys can be a bit much if you've never at least felt the urge to shotgun a beer on a deck while listening to an AC/DC record. While they've preserved the minimalist trappings of their two previous albums -- fuzzy guitars, pounding drums, sing-along choruses, monochromatic album covers -- the third record finds guitarist and lyricist Brian King getting a little more literary with his barstool poetry on songs like the epic "Arc of Bar." (Sample line: "Hustlers, whores, in rooms galore/A sinking city’s stink/An arc of bar, a flesh bazaar/Of diamonds, dust, and drink.") Again, if you're into rock myth-making and can stomach a little corniness, this stuff doesn't get much grander, more catchy, or exhilarating.
4. Drake, More Life
Release date: March 18
Record label: OVO Sound
Why it's great: In November 2011, Drake released Take Care, a sprawling and self-parodic work of millennial angst. Though he's only become more popular, meme-able, and prolific since then, it remains his best album, the purest distillation of Drake-ness. More Life, a "playlist" the rapper released on a Saturday night, is the best Drake project since Take Care because it gives Aubrey Graham space to explore his obsessions. While the tough-guy paranoia of If You're Reading This It's Too Late remains, the icy musical claustrophobia of Views is mostly gone, replaced with a nimble commitment to teasing out disparate global influences. Songs like "Passionfruit," "Madiba Riddim," and "Blem" pulsate with real heat, while winning guest spots from artists like Sampha, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, and Kanye West make the long run-time feel earned. Sometimes more really is better.
3. Future, HNDRXX
Release date: February 24
Record label: Epic
Why it's great: Earlier this year, the prolific Atlanta rapper Future released two albums in two weeks, each containing 17 tracks and over an hour of music. The first of the two, simply titled FUTURE, contained at least two classic tracks ("Draco" and "Mask Off"), but it mostly stuck to the style and subject matter he previously explored on EVOL, DS2, and his legendary mixtape run in 2014 and 2015. HNDRXX is not more of the same: Leaning into the R&B loverboy elements of his personality, the Honest rapper finds a new level of Styrofoam cup-inspired vulnerability. Tracks like "Incredible" and "Testify" find him in yoga-loving, island-hopping romantic mode, while the wounded "Turn on Me" and self-reflective "Sorry" reveal a Lothario in crisis. "Kidnapped your heart 'cause you gave it too easy," he raps on the final song, and by the end he's asking for forgiveness. It leaves you hollowed-out but yearning for the next chapter in the saga. Luckily, there won't be a long wait.
2. Syd, Fin
Release date: February 3
Record label: Columbia Records
Why it's great: Syd doesn't mess around. The 24-year-old songwriter and producer is perhaps best known for her work as the frontperson for The Internet, an increasingly funk-indebted neo-soul group that scored a Grammy nomination for their 2015 record Ego Death. (You also might remember her as the gifted engineer behind Odd Future's dread-soaked sound.) Now she's back with Fin, a playful and sensual solo record that has a casual, unfussed-over veneer that belies the album's studied professionalism and radical power. Whether she's riding around your city in a spaceship ("No Complaints"), celebrating her squad ("All About Me"), or just watching you from across the dance floor ("Body"), Syd is doing it all in a way that commands your attention without ever insisting on it. When she sings about packing her bags on the album's crooning closer "Insecurities," you'll be the one shedding a tear as she walks away.
1. Hurray for the Riff Raff, The Navigator
Release date: March 10
Record label: ATO
Why it's great: "Standing on the rooftops we're just yelling till the morning," sings Alynda Segarra towards the end of "Living in the City." "All surrounded by the visions of all who came before them." On The Navigator, Segarra's latest record under the Hurray for the Riff Raff banner, the musical ghosts of the past are always jostling for position, spilling their drinks and sharing moments of surprising intimacy aboard this confidently steered vessel. Folk, blues, salsa, gospel, doo-wop, and a touch of punk's defiant spirit guide the concept album's main character, a young New Yorker named Navita, as she darts through the narrow alleyways of American and Latin musical traditions. Though the record contains more than a whiff of musical theater -- "Nothing's Gonna Change that Girl" packs an emotional wallop and "Rican Beach" transports you with its righteous anger -- it's never encumbered by its ambitions. It's swift. It's daring. It's not afraid to wake the neighbors with its cathartic screams.
