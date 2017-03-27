The Best Albums of 2017 (So Far)

With new songs, videos, and albums often dropping in the middle of the night, the music landscape of 2017 is constantly mutating. Established artists like Drake continue to seek ways to surprise the mainstream, while smaller, emerging acts have turned to apps like YouNow and live.ly to collect coins in the virtual tip jar.

The range of options can be overwhelming. So why wait until the end of the year to recommend the music that's worth your time? Like our ever-growing movie list, this frequently updated ranking will help you keep track of the albums you 100% can't afford to miss, ranging from the pop blockbusters to the underrated gems. The ways we interact with music may be transforming, but a solid recommendation remains as valuable as ever. (And if you need more to stream, check out The Best Albums of 2016.)