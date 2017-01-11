The Best Movies and Shows You Can Stream for Free on Amazon Prime

Mozart in the Jungle

Everyone you know is talking about it. You should probably watch it so you're not left out. It's probably the new Downton Abbey. But with more sex and violent upheaval of the stodgy old order. (Not that it's too late for you to drop trou, Downton!) Gael García Bernal is a firebrand conductor, and everyone has differing opinions about why that's good or bad. Special appearance by Mozart.

The Tick

OK, so it was only announced last week and it isn't actually back yet, but you can't keep a good Tick down. SPOOOOOOOOOOON!



Other series

The Wire

Well, here it is. You might as well watch the most realistic crime drama ever made. What it lacks in tension (hush, you know it's true), it makes up for in verisimilitude. Besides, if you binge it, you might actually keep track of its two-dozen-plus concurrent story lines. Still a great portrait of America's self-inflicted wounds, and how each layer of power grinds down the ones below it. Starring everyone you love from all the series developed since.