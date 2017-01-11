All 36 Adam Sandler Movies, Ranked

What happened? That's the question you end up asking yourself when surveying Adam Sandler's mega-successful and comedically questionable career. When the fresh-faced comedian emerged in the early '90s with Saturday Night Live bits like Canteen Boy, "Lunch Lady Land," and Opera Man, he was the silliest, most childlike star of the show's notorious bad-boy crew. We were all so innocent back then.

Along the way, something changed. Though he remains a big star, the 49-year-old comedian is tolerated by critics, mocked by his peers, and often slammed by the same fans who championed his early work. With the arrival of his latest Netflix comedy The Do-Over, we're taking stock of the Sand-Man's career (minus cameos in movies like Coneheads, Dirty Work, and Shakes the Clown) to track how baby voices, vacation destinations, and Rob Schneider cameos built a blockbuster career.