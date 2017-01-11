All 37 Tom Cruise Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best

3. Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Cruise landed his first Best Actor Oscar nod playing Ron Kovic, the Vietnam vet who comes back home paralyzed, disillusioned, and determined to let America know that their Vietnam vets aren't being treated well. This film proved that Cruise wasn't an actor who could only do vapid, pretty-boy parts. If you gave him good material, he could get in deep with the best of them. And it was a risk -- Fourth of July was highly political and bombastic, a direction Oliver Stone would expand more and more in the years to come (and one Cruise would shy away from until Lions for Lambs).

2. Risky Business (1983)

It's the movie that made Tom Cruise a star, and easily the most stylishly directed teen sex comedy ever made. Cruise's nerdy main character is all ready to go to Princeton, but then he gets a taste of the wild life courtesy of Rebecca De Mornay’s reckless prostitute. They have sex. Cars get wrecked. Parties get thrown. Furniture gets stolen. He basically acts out what every red-blooded American, teenage male would like their coming-of-age to be. Oh, and he lip-syncs to Bob Seger in his underwear.