The Best Animated Movies of 2016

By now, most discerning adults know big screen cartoons aren't necessarily "kid stuff." That doesn't mean they're all masterpieces either.

With so many animated films arriving in theaters every week -- often boasting famous celebrity voices, cute character designs, and an annoying song you won't be able to get out of your head -- it can be challenging to know which ones are worth checking out and which ones feature irritating Justin Timberlake songs. (Sorry, Trolls.) To help you make sense of this brightly colored landscape, we've selected the best animated movies of the year, with winners from blockbuster studios like Disney, Pixar, and DreamWorks, along with smaller titles that perhaps haven't made it to your local cinema yet, but are totally worth seeking out.