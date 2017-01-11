The Best Animated Movies on Netflix

Somehow, Netflix still hasn’t managed to nab any Pixar movies. But don’t let the absence of Up or WALL-E turn you off from its animated film collection. There are still classics from Disney, modern surrealist flicks from France, and even existential shorts to suit every taste. Here are 10 of your best options currently streaming.
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
Looking back, it’s sort of unbelievable that someone green-lit a hybrid live-action-animated movie inspired by 1940s film noir. It’s also unbelievable how great it is. If you haven’t watched Roger Rabbit in years, you probably just remember the sultry Jessica Rabbit number. But queue it up again, and you’ll get reintroduced to that foulmouthed diva Baby Herman, some fantastic old-timey slang, and one of the best bartenders in all of cinema.
Fantasia (1940)
Here’s a great personality test: what’s your favorite Fantasia sequence? Maybe you’re a cat-video enthusiast whose love of goofy animals began with “Dance of the Hours.” Or perhaps you’re a reformed goth kid who delights in “Night on Bald Mountain.” Regardless, Fantasia is one of those movies we’ve never stopped watching, for good reason: it’s inventive, it’s timeless, and it has all the dancing hippos a kid could ever want.
How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
How to Train Your Dragon 2 opens in a very different place than its predecessor did. Whereas the original was all about the Vikings’ long-running conflict with the fire-breathing beasts, this sequel opens on a dazzling round of “dragon racing.” (Think an amped-up version of Quidditch.) It appears the villagers of Berk are now great pals with the dragons, but of course, one megalomaniac wants to ruin it for everyone. In the middle of all the action, the movie also digs into Hiccup’s family history, which means there’s some pretty poignant stuff. But mostly it’ll remind you, yet again, how cool it would be to have a dragon for a pet.
The Boxtrolls (2014)
Cheese is a powerful motivator. You’ve probably dropped absurd amounts money on it or, at the very least, consumed a quantity that would make your doctor cry. So it may not be too much of a stretch for you to understand the motivations of Boxtrolls villain Archibald Snatcher, who’s endangered an entire race of trolls to gain admittance into his Victorian town’s highly exclusive cheese club. Too bad he’s allergic. The Boxtrolls is the third feature from Laika, the wildly talented animators behind Coraline and ParaNorman, and while it doesn’t quite measure up to those previous two outings, it’s still a great introduction to a studio you absolutely should follow.
Hercules (1997)
Disney has a habit of taking pretty grim folklore and transforming it into heartwarming romances for children. See any of its Grimm’s fairy-tale adaptations, or this Greek mythology remake in which underworld demons have the competency of a Will Ferrell character and Zeus isn’t screwing every living thing in sight. But Hercules, despite its relatively low rank on the Disney totem pole, is massively entertaining -- and it has a secret weapon in the Muses. This singing quintent gives Hercules a killer soundtrack that any motown fan will love. And really, if you’re a human with ears, that includes you.
A Cat in Paris (2012)
There’s an intricate plot involving gangsters, vengeful cops, and literal cat burglars in this 2010 French flick, but the main draw here is the surrealist Parisian cityscapes. You’ll get plenty of spectacular views of landmarks like the Eiffel Tower as you follow the titular cat from rooftop to rooftop -- and a climatic, hallucinatory battle unfolds across the various levels of the Notre Dame cathedral.
The Emperor's New Groove (2000)
The Emperor’s New Groove arrived in 2000, right as Disney’s so-called “renaissance” run was ending, and it definitely feels like an oddball. There are no spunky princesses, no singing genies, and no Shakespearean lions -- just a dude named Kuzco who’s crazy full of himself. This slight break in form makes for one of Disney’s most purely funny movies to date. (Well, Eartha Kitt and Patrick Warburton also had something to do with that.) Seriously, why do they even have that lever?
The Secret of Kells (2009)
The Secret of Kells is a fantastical retelling of how Dublin’s legendary Book of Kells came to be. And just like the actual book, it’s utterly gorgeous. The whole thing plays like a meticulously illustrated medieval manuscript from start to finish, with beautifully rendered versions of the real (e.g., Brendan, our protagonist) and the ethereal (e.g., Aisling, his fairy friend). Considering the plane ride to see the actual Book of Kells is pretty steep, this is a decent substitution.
Mulan (1998)
Long before we had Merida, we had Mulan, the ass-kicking Disney “princess” who was more at home in a suit of armor battling the Huns than she ever was in a kimono pouring tea. Mulan remains a fantastic heroine 18 years later, and her story is only bolstered by Eddie Murphy’s performance as her tiny dragon sidekick, Mushu, and one particularly rousing training montage track that’ll be stuck in your head by the end of this sentence.
World of Tomorrow (2015)
Considering we’ve already named World of Tomorrow one of the best sci-fi movies on Netflix, this might seem like overkill. But it’s really that good! It’s also shorter and less bleak than director Don Hertzfeldt’s other offering on Netflix, It’s Such a Beautiful Day, which you should only watch if you have a bucket of puppies to console you after the fact.
