The Best Anime of 2019 (So Far)

There's arguably never been a better time than now to be a fan of anime. As a multi-billion dollar industry, the once-niche cultural export has morphed into a worldwide phenomenon, its impact and reach seen and felt in nearly every facet of contemporary animation. With as many options as are afforded to viewers nowadays -- not mention the decades-worth of content accessible through streaming services like Netflix and Hulu and Crunchyroll -- it's also never been trickier to keep up with all the new releases within a single year. There’s so much that 2019 has to offer in the way of anime, from remakes of venerated contemporary and cult classics like Boogiepop and Others and Dororo, to hotly anticipated follow-up seasons to shows like Mob Psycho 100 and One Punch Man, to even more exciting upcoming releases in the way of a Bladerunner anime series directed by none other than Shinichiro Watanabe, director of the inimitable classic Cowboy Bebop. Instead of wasting your time on crappy new series, read this highly curated list of the best new anime of 2019. We'll be updating as the year rolls on, so check back frequently for new additions.
Boogiepop and Others
Release date: January 4
Director: Shingo Natsume
Animation production: Madhouse
The latest anime adaptation of Kouhei Kadono's influential early aughts light novel series, Boogiepop and Others, is an anthology swirling around Boogiepop, a vigilante alter-ego of high schooler Touka Miyashita that possesses her body in moments of mortal crisis in the fight against a cadre of otherworldly creatures with ties to a shadowy entity known only as the Towa organization. As a series, Boogiepop and Others could be best described as a slow-burn supernatural mystery thriller dotted with adrenaline-spiking sequences of horror, action, and suspense set against a backdrop of stunning metropolitan vistas. As an adaptation of not only the first novel in Kadono's series, but several of the series' other celebrated entries such as Boogiepop at Dawn, Boogiepop Returns: VS Imaginator, and Boogiepop Overdrive: The King of Distortion, the series is a must-watch for longtime fans of the Boogiepop and an ideal point of entry for anyone new to and curious about the franchise. If that's not enough to move the needle, the series is being produced and animated by the same director and team responsible for 2015’s satirical superhero smash-hit One Punch Man.
Available on: Crunchyroll, FunimationNow
Dororo
Release date: January 7
Director: Kazuhiro Furuhashi
Animation production: MAPPA, Tezuka Productions
In the midst of a terrible plague at the height of Japan’s Warring States period, Lord Daigo Kagemitsu of the Ishikawa province enacts a pact with 12 demons in order save his region and secure a path to a future of wealth and power. In exchange, each of the demons collect on Kagemitsu’s debt by taking body parts from his newly born son -- his limbs, his eyes, his tongue, his skin -- until the baby is rendered into a horrifying testament to his father’s sins. Years later, the boy, having survived his father’s attempt to dispose of him out of shame, grows up to become an itinerant swordsman named Hyakkimaru with a prosthetic body, swords for arms, and the extrasensory ability to "see" demons. Adapted from Ozamu Tezuka’s original manga and anime from the late ‘60s, Dororo tells the story of Hyakkimaru’s quest to slay demons, regain his humanity, and learn to love and open up to other people in a time of immense cruelty with the help of his companion, an orphaned thief by the name of Dororo. Produced by Studio Mappa (Kids on the Slope, Yuri on Ice, Banana Fish) and directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi (Rurouni Kenshin, Hunter × Hunter '99, and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn), Dororo is an anime as viscerally violent as it is heartbreaking, and a series that should not be missed.
Available on: Amazon Prime
Kaguya-sama: Love is War
Release date: January 12
Director: Mamoru Hatakeyama
Animation production: A-1 Pictures
In the “contest” of romance, the person who falls in love first -- or “catches feelings” as the kids say nowadays -- is the loser. Or at least, that’s the premise of A-1 Pictures’ Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War. Adapted from the popular ongoing manga of the same name, Love Is War follows the story of Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya, two genius-level students attending the illustrious Shuch’in Academy, who quietly harbor feelings for one another. So far, so boring. But there’s a twist: Due to an ill-fated combination of entrenched class consciousness, emotional immaturity, and toxic adolescent pride, neither Shirogane or Shinomiya will acknowledge their feelings for the other. Rather than healthily process these emotions and talk things out like, y’know, adults, Shirogane and Shinomiya instead elect to orchestrate an elaborate series of public situations to force the other to confess their feelings first in a bid to save face. The result is a romantic comedy infused with the intensity of a psychological thriller that’s equal parts hilarious and infuriating for all the right reasons.
Available on: Crunchyroll, Hulu, FunimationNow
Mob Psycho 100 II
Release date: January 7
Director: Yuzuru Tachikawa
Animation production: Bones
Coming hot on the tail of the series' breakout debut in 2016, Mob Psycho 100 II carries the torch of its predecessor's pedigree as one of the most hilarious, kinetic, and aesthetically eclectic anime to air in recent memory, pushing that envelope even further in its second season. With most, if not all, of the original staff from the first season returning for this outing, including animator Miya Sato, whose masterful "oil on glass" animation has distinguished so many of the previous season's stand-out sequences, the adventures of layabout con artist Reigen Arataka, his formidably powerful protege, Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama, and their poltergeist sidekick, Dimple, continue to ramp up as Mob journeys through adolescence in the face of ever-more perilous stakes. Aside from its adventurous animation, whip-sharp comedic timing, and impressive action sequences, Mob Psycho 100 II is a touching coming-of-age story of the relationship between a mentor and his pupil, and how the two help each to grow into more mature, earnest, and better-adjusted individuals. Come from the pyrotechnics, stay for the waterworks.
Available on: Crunchyroll, Hulu Live
The Promised Neverland
Release date: January 11
Director: Mamoru Kanbe
Animation production: CloverWorks
The Promised Neverland follows 11-year-old Emma and her best friends, Norman and Ray, three of 37 orphaned children who live on a mysterious walled estate called the Grace Field House. Under the watchful eye of their caretaker known simply as Mom, the children are afforded the best that life can offer. Gourmet meals, plush beds, immaculate white outfits, and ample play time while they wait to one day be adopted by a loving family. However, the quiet idyllicism of Grace Field is swiftly shattered when Emma and Co. stumble upon a dark secret which underlies the House’s very existence. Horrified by their discovery, the three conspire to escape with the rest of children into the outside world, as the machinations of both their caretaker and Grace Field’s mysterious benefactors move steadily to completion. With a premise that sounds like a cross between From The New World and Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel Never Let Me Go, The Promised Neverland is an engrossing fantasy thriller with deft animation, savvy editing, and a taut atmosphere of mortal horror juxtaposed against a disquietingly cheerful exterior.
Available on: Crunchyroll, Hulu
