The Best Anime of 2022 (So Far)

Looking out at the year ahead in anime, 2022 will be a big year, full of highly anticipated new projects, the long-awaited return of dormant series, and, of course, whatever fun surprises that pop up in between. Luckily, watching these titles has never been more accessible, with free tiers on Crunchyroll and Funimation, Hulu's simulcasting deal, and Netflix producing its own originals. We'll be keeping track of the best anime of the year right here—stay tuned as we'll be updating this throughout 2022. ALSO READ: The 20 Best Anime of 2021

4. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc Release date: December 5, 2021

Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Animation production: ufotable While it feels redundant and obvious to say this about an anime adaptation, the main attraction of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is undoubtedly its animation, full of vibrancy and pulse-pounding emotion as its fight sequences unfold. The written narrative is, by all intents and purposes, perfectly serviceable, straightforward and perhaps leaning too hard on goofy comedy at inopportune moments. The characters still simply boil down to the loud one (the boar-headed Inosuke), the cowardly one (Zenitsu), and the infallibly kind one (our sweet boy Tanjiro). With this second half of the second season—the first essentially being a retread of the Mugen Train theatrical film—the three are drawn into a mission in Yoshiwara, the era's historical red light district, in search of a demon disguised as an oiran. Most of this season is a single fight, but the animators put their back into it with dazzlingly kineticism that perfectly manage the pacing of each round of its royal rumble. As with the 19th episode of its first season, these brawls culminate in a genuinely astonishing, propulsive 20 minutes where Demon Slayer truly makes a case for itself.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

3. My Dress-Up Darling Release date: January 6

Director: Keisuke Shinohara

Animation production: Cloverworks There’s a specific, unmatched joy in getting to share the hobbies that you love with someone. The slice-of-life anime My Dress-Up Darling is built around the discovery of that feeling, as the reclusive first year high school student Wakana Gojo meets the popular and outgoing girl Marin. After Marin sees Wakana making doll costumes, she asks him to create the costume of a character from a video game that she loves, the two forging a companionship over Wakana’s love of Hina doll-making and Marin’s love of cosplay. There’s one further twist in their relationship: This particular cosplay is based on a character from an ecchi (erotic game), leading to some hilarious misunderstandings from anyone within earshot of the protagonists’ conversations. That only adds to its charm, as the show and its artists wring all the pathos possible out of its bizarre opposites-attract premise. That’s done in part through its detail-oriented character animation, lavishly drawn and keenly observant in how it adds personality through even the smallest flourishes of movement. Hopefully the team can keep it up, because it’s an early winner in what’s so far a fairly quiet Winter season.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

2. The Orbital Children Release date: January 28

Director: Matsuo Iso

Animation production: Production +h Marking the end of a 15-year absence from anime for the beloved director Matsuo Iso, his new work The Orbital Children (released as a film series in Japan, but as episodes internationally) reunites him with animation superstar Toshiyuki Inoue, who's perhaps best known for his work on the big Asuka fight from The End of Evangelion. As such it looks gorgeous, personable and full of life in its portrayal of the extraterrestrial kids. The story is set in 2045 in a future that doesn’t feel all that far off from ours in the increased prevalence of social media, though the fancy AIs and common spaceflight is still fairly fanciful. It follows Touya and Konoha—the titular orbital children—born on the moon and in the midst of emigrating to Earth. Disaster quickly strikes the space station where they’re based, and along with another group of children from Earth they end up stranded without hope of rescue. Using the few digital tools that they have on-hand with the assistance of an AI, they come to make a startling discovery, a prophecy foretold by a hyper-intelligent machine known as Seven. Like Dennoh Coil before it The Orbital Children is particularly prescient about the effects of digital technology on a personal level as well as on a wider scale. Despite its space age setting, familiar hallmarks of our world remain, such as its Apple Store-esque living spaces and the branded spacesuits the main characters wear on their journey, modeled after Google and Uniqlo. It’s equally thoughtful and playful about its imaginings of what that relationship might become.

Where to watch:Netflix

1. Ranking of Kings Release date: January 6

Director: Yōsuke Hatta, Makoto Fuchigami

Animation production: Wit Studio Like some of the most lasting fairytales, its storybook appearance disguises a hidden darkness to it, and once Ranking of Kings peels back that first layer, it only continues to reveal more and more. Like the young protagonist Bojji, every single character is much more than they first appear, all treated with a fascinating multi-dimensionality which each new episode views from a new angle. Queen Hiling and Bojji’s antagonistic brother Daida’s severe appearances disguise a much more sensitive soul, the seemingly shady “master of snakes” Bebin turns out to be steadfast in his loyalty. As Bojji continues to discover his unique strengths, the story has begun to focus in on various mysteries surrounding the “return” of Bojji’s deceased father, Bosse, and the Magic Mirror that manipulates proceedings in the kingdom from the shadows. Not only is Ranking of King’s characterization so delightfully complex, but its animation is uniformly outstanding. The aforementioned storybook art style immediately sets it apart from its peers, though it contains a little Akira Toriyama in its DNA in its outstanding fight scenes and cartoonish, perhaps Dragon Quest-ish art direction. In a continuation of the show’s story being full of surprises, the animation even swerves into psychedelia as one of its characters essentially enters the equivalent of the Sunken Place from Get Out. I particularly love the attention to detail in visual communication within the world of the story itself—particularly in the characters’ conversations with Bojji through sign language. With Part 2, Ranking of Kings is continuing its hot streak into 2022.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation