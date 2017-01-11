7 Beer Podcasts That'll Make You an Expert... and Thirsty

"How Beer Works" is the perfect primer for the aspiring brewer or brew scholar. Stuff You Should Know repackages the brilliant theory that beer is as old civilization itself -- which would mean that people flocked to cities because that's where all the beer was. Then the episode backs up its claim by giving a history of just how far we'll go to get a drink of it.



A given episode of the design podcast 99% Invisible uses brilliant soundscaping to conjure images in the space between your headphones. This episode begins by throwing shade at Americans, who took a Belgian abbey-crafted, small-batch beer called Westvleteren 12 and declared it "the best beer in the world." (If Trappist monks made it, you know it’s good.) A frenzy ensued, and today, no one can get a crate of it. Luckily, with host Roman Mars' descriptions, you can almost taste it.

