48 New Books That You're Going to Tear Through

In the age of surprise albums and such stealth movies as 10 Cloverfield Lane and Blair Witch, it's a true kindness of the book industry to give us plenty of notice about upcoming titles. On the other hand: so many books! Since the unstoppable publication parade goes into overdrive in the fall, we've simplified the selection process by pointing you toward the novels, memoirs, cookbooks, and other page-turners we'll be reading in the months ahead.
Celebrity books
Based on a True Story by Norm Macdonald
Other comedians frequently cite Norm Macdonald, the man who brought you the "Moth" and "Dolphin" jokes, as one of the funniest people. Ever. Now you get a whole memoir from him -- plus a foreword by Louis C.K. -- because there is a celebrity-books god.
Available: September 20th
Born to Run by Bruce Springsteen
Bruce fans know how Bruce became Bruce. But on this introspective trip -- which comes after more than five decades of rocking, nearly 20 albums, and seven years of writing -- Bruce finally explains why he became "The Boss."
Available: September 27th
You Can't Touch My Hair: And Others Things I Still Have to Explain by Phoebe Robinson
Here's the thing: if Phoebe Robinson isn't on your radar, you need to fix that ASAP. You might as well start with the hilarious comic's nonfiction debut -- a collection of essays on such topics as gender, black life in America, and Michael Fassbender's penis.
Available: October 4th
A Life in Parts by Bryan Cranston
How did the man you first knew as Hal become Hal? And then Walter White? And then Lyndon B. Johnson? A Life in Parts holds the answers, in the form of behind-the-scenes insight. (Not a lot of meth, though. If you're looking for meth, this product will disappoint.)
Available: October 11th
99: Stories of the Game by Wayne Gretzky
Great news: "The Great One" has spoken -- or written. The greater news: his autobiography is way cheaper than his rookie card.
Available: October 18th
Good Clean Fun: Misadventures in Sawdust at Offerman Woodshop by Nick Offerman
Remember when Offerman made Michael Schur a friggin' canoe paddle? The former Parks & Rec actor is letting his carpentry flag fly high again, with a whole book for that sort of thing. Give this man the Indiana Fine Woodworking Association award he deserves.
Available: October 18th
Carry This Book by Abbi Jacobson
"How many self-tanning lotions are in Donald Trump's weekender?" "What kind of protein bars does Michelle Obama hide in her tiny clutch at the White House Correspondents' Dinner?" These are the types of mysteries the Broad City co-creator tackles in her forthcoming illustrated book. (And no, this isn't random -- Abbi is a fantastic artist; think of this as an evolution of her "Famous Favorites" blog.)
Available: October 25th
Thanks for the Money: How to Use My Life Story to Become the Best Joel McHale You Can Be by Joel McHale
Does not come with any sort of guarantee. Does come with illustrations and charts.
Available: October 25th
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
The current Daily Show host is the son of a black Xhosa mom and a white Swiss dad -- that's the so-called crime that holds this collection of personal essays together. Mixing humor and heart, Noah details how he and his mother survived apartheid-era South Africa and changed the course of their lives.
Available: November 15th
Scrappy Little Nobody by Anna Kendrick
The Pitch Perfect star can do it all apparently: these are her funny autobiographical essays you didn't know you needed. (If you're thinking of the "Cups" song now, here you go. Get it out of your system.)
Available: November 15th
The Princess Diarist by Carrie Fisher
Not your traditional "Dear Diary" type of diary, this book is heavier -- and not just weight-wise. It features some of the notes, poems, and insecure thoughts the actress penned during her first turn as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars. (Here's a sample.)
Available: November 22nd
Talking as Fast as I Can by Lauren Graham
To coincide with the return of Gilmore Girls, the woman you might know as Lorelai will release her first work of nonfiction -- it will discuss both her Gilmore stints. Also included, per Graham: "tales of living on a houseboat, meeting guys at awards shows, and that time I was asked to be a butt model. A hint: all three made me seasick."
Available: November 29th
Cookbooks
A Proper Drink: The Untold Story of How a Band of Bartenders Saved the Civilized Drinking World by Robert Simonson
A narrative history of the craft cocktail renaissance? With instructions for 40 -- yep, 40 -- of the classics? *Adds to shopping cart*
Available: September 20th
Alton Brown: EveryDayCook by Alton Brown
EveryDayCook comes with 101 recipes, cribbed from the less intense file of the Food Network mainstay's mind. That's right: no sabotage here -- just gorgeous pics and glimmers of Brown-esque wit.
Available: September 27th
Big American Cookbook: 250 Favorite Recipes from Across the USA by Mario Batali
And here you were thinking your uncle was the last person on Earth who owned a pair of Crocs. Batali's comprehensive regional cookbook is a statement on multiple levels.
Available: October 4th
Thug Kitchen 101
The people at Thug Kitchen want you out of your junky haunts and back home cooking cheap, healthy, and fun meals. Kenny Powers didn't write this book, but the 'tude and faster-than-f*ck food herein might lead you to believe otherwise. In a good way.
Available: October 11th
World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel
Porcchops, anyone? Just kidding. But you will find recipes for Ancient Pandaren Spices, Fel Eggs and Ham, and Dragonbreath Chili.
Available: October 18th
Appetites: A Cookbook by Anthony Bourdain
"To me, life without veal stock, pork fat, sausage, organ meat, demi-glace, or even stinky cheese is a life not worth living." True -- the man who said that is back with his first cookbook, filled with personal home-cooking faves and quotable declarative statements, in more than a decade.
Available: October 25th
Eat Like a Gilmore: The Unofficial Cookbook for Fans of Gilmore Girls by Kristi Carlson
Yeah, it's unofficial. So what? Eat Like a Gilmore will still be a solid way to prep for the series' fast-approaching revival -- and to make sure you discover the sanctity of salmon puffs.
Available: October 25th
Fiction
Here I Am by Jonathan Safran Foer
If you enjoyed the emotional whirlwind of Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, grab Foer's latest, his first novel in 11 years. Here I Am, with similar dread and humor, follows a fractured family amid crises both personal (existential, ever heard of it?) and global (a devastating quake in the Middle East).
Available: September 6th
Jerusalem by Alan Moore
The second novel from Moore (V for Vendetta, Watchmen) is ambitious. Clocking in at roughly 600,000 words, it's a sprawling work of varied writing styles, appropriated literary characters, and heavy rumination. To summarize all its facets wouldn't do it justice -- or make any sense -- but be prepared for a fantastical exploration of Moore's hometown, Northampton. Oh, and the death of death itself.
Available: September 13th
Loner by Teddy Wayne
Jersey guy meets sophisticated Manhattan girl. Guy compromises his morals to grab her attention. Neither of them are exactly as they seem. It's the Harvard version of I Love You, Beth Cooper, but with fewer squeaks.
Available: September 13th
Nicotine by Nell Zink
Though it might sound like the rejected title of Jason Reitman's famous 2005 flick, this is really Zink's emotional and witty follow-up to Mislaid. Here, an unemployed business school grad inherits a new home and family (i.e., a band of anarchist squatters).
Available: October 4h
Today Will Be Different by Maria Semple
The author who brought you Where'd You Go, Bernadette? has filed a funny follow-up about a woman trying to dodge a breakdown and pull off personal reinvention. Her family, among other things, just makes her mission very difficult. (Bonus: a graphic-novel insert and annotated poems are part of the deal, too -- read the first chapter here.)
Available: October 4th
Hag-Seed by Margaret Atwood
The trailer for this would go something like: Shakespeare! As you've never read him before! The eminently readable Atwood unspools a meta-retelling of the Bard's Tempest, punctuated with a validation-hungry artistic director, revenge, and incarcerated actors.
Available: October 11th
A Gambler's Anatomy by Jonathan Lethem
Backgammon hustling. Debt. A telepath. A facial tumor. Rebellion. No, that was not a quick game of "One of These Things (Is Not Like the Others)." All of that is at the center of this wonderfully strange book.
Available: October 18th
IQ by Joe Ide
IQ will take you to East Long Beach, where an HS dropout-turned-detective of the same name handles the sketchy cases LA cops avoid. Fittingly, Ide's debut has been touted as a blend of Tarantino and Sherlock Holmes.
Available: October 18th
The Boat Rocker by Ha Jin
Looking for something to satisfy a conspiratorial itch? Tickle your paranoia fancy? Jin's protagonist is an investigative Chinese journalist working in New York. His next assignment involves exposing the truth behind his ex-wife's seemingly too-good-to-be-true blockbuster novel, which exploits 9/11 and might have unethical ties to China's government.
Available: October 25th
The Terranauts by T.C. Boyle
Join eight scientists (four men, four women) in Tillman, AZ, as they become data for an Earthbound space colony prototype. Though the premise of Boyle's 16th novel might call to mind a sci-fi reality series, his take on the Biospherians comes packed with existential substance. Remember: this is the literary force that brought you "Chicxulub" and World's End.
Available: October 25th
The Whistler by John Grisham
Frequent flyers and fans of the legal-writing machine will be happy to know he has another book coming this year. His latest follows a judicial conduct investigator in Florida tasked with handling a massive corruption case. (The wrongdoing in question is unfortunately more finance-related than zombie face-eating-related. But hey, Seth Grahame-Smith has to read this thing before he can rewrite it.)
Available: October 25th
Six Scary Stories
Last year, UK publisher Hodder & Stoughton ran a short-story competition with The Guardian to promote Stephen King's Bazaar of Bad Dreams collection. The writers' prompt: "There's something to be said for a shorter, more intense experience. It can be invigorating, sometimes even shocking, like a waltz with a stranger you will never see again, or a kiss in the dark." This anthology contains the winners -- selected by the horror King himself.
Available: October 31st (duh)
Swing Time by Zadie Smith
The author behind On Beauty returns in November with a book about "tap dancing, blackness, and time." The focus of this novel: two biracial girls, one who pursues professional dance dreams and another who becomes a pop star's personal assistant instead.
Available: November 15th
Pop culture
The Tao of Bill Murray: Real-Life Stories of Joy, Enlightenment, and Party Crashing by Gavin Edwards
If you're a fan of Bill Murray's "No one will ever believe you" stories, this is a whole lot of that. Book form.
Available: September 20th
That's So '90s Pop!: A Fill-In Activity Book by Patrick Sullivan
Yes, this is a real thing. And thank God for that.
Available: October 4th
The Secret History of Twin Peaks by Mark Frost
The mystery behind the on-again, off-again return of Twin Peaks might be frustrating, but this novel from the series' co-creator should partially sate you. Expect it to fill in the gaps between the end of the last season and the beginning of the next -- also, damn good voice-acting for the audiobook.
Available: October 18th
Young Frankenstein: The Story of the Making of the Film by Mel Brooks & Rebecca Keegan
In light of Gene Wilder's recent death, this behind-the-scenes book feels like even more of a treasure.
Available: October 18th
The Rolling Stones All the Songs: The Story Behind Every Track by Philippe Margotin & Jean-Michel Guesdon
Self-explanatory.
Available: October 25th
Game of Thrones adult coloring book by HBO
Nobody will judge you. Promise.
Available: October 27th
Playing With Power by Garitt Rocha
Revisit 17 classic NES games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda, and Donkey Kong, in this erudite Nintendo retrospective. It comes complete with vintage ads, developer interviews, and the coolest slipcase in recent memory.
Available: November 11th
The Godfather Notebook by Francis Ford Coppola
Coppola has reproduced his roughly 720-page Godfather work reference -- filled with initial impressions of Mario Puzo's novel and production notes -- for others to read. Cinéastes, accept this justice as a gift.
Available: November 15th
The Daily Show (The Book): An Oral History as Told by Jon Stewart, the Correspondents, Staff and Guests by Chris Smith
How much do you miss Jon Stewart? Enough to read a whole book about his show?
Available: November 22nd
Nonfiction explainers
Wolf Boys by Dan Slater
Sadly, another season of Narcos has come and gone. Let Slater's narrative nonfiction account of two teens turned cartel pawns fill the void.
Available: September 13th
Atlas Obscura: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Hidden Wonders by Joshua Foer, Dylan Thuras, and Ella Morton
Ever been to Spain's baby-jumping festival? Well, here's your new travel bucket list, 700 oddities strong.
Available: September 20th
Welcome to the Universe: An Astrophysical Tour by Neil deGrasse Tyson, Michael A. Strauss, and J. Richard Gott
Wormholes are cool. So is this portable version of Cosmos, inspired by this notable trio's popular Princeton astronomy course.
Available: September 20th
Time Travel: A History by James Gleick
It's going to be a good month for time travel: Neil deGrasse Tyson and friends touch on the concept's mechanics in Welcome to the Universe (see above), and here, Gleick charts its narrative and evolution in our current culture (shout-out to Doctor Who).
Available: September 27th
Spaceman: An Astronaut's Unlikely Journey to Unlock the Secrets of the Universe by Mike Massimino
If you think poor eyesight and a fear of heights don't mesh well with space travel, you haven't met Mike Massimino. Get to know the astronaut who helped save the Hubble telescope through his inspiring autobiography.
Available: October 4th
The Science of Game of Thrones by Helen Keen
"Is it possible to crush a person's head with your bare hands? What really happens when royal families interbreed? Does Cersei have Borderline Personality Disorder? What curious medical disorder does Hodor suffer from?" Keen's on it.
Available: October 25th
The Science of Star Wars by Mark Brake and Jon Chase
Not to be confused with the 1999 title of the same name, this book also unpacks exactly what you think it does. But Brake and Chase include timely updates: for example, how does Kylo Ren freeze a blaster bolt in mid-air?
Available: November 15th
