48 New Books That You're Going to Tear Through

Saying "so long" to summer isn't entirely sadness-inducing, not with all the unmissable entertainment options queued up over the next few months. Our series of fall previews will guide you to the very best movies, shows, albums, books, video games, and events arriving this season.

In the age of surprise albums and such stealth movies as 10 Cloverfield Lane and Blair Witch, it's a true kindness of the book industry to give us plenty of notice about upcoming titles. On the other hand: so many books! Since the unstoppable publication parade goes into overdrive in the fall, we've simplified the selection process by pointing you toward the novels, memoirs, cookbooks, and other page-turners we'll be reading in the months ahead.