21 Books We Can't Wait to Read in 2020

Another year, another one trillion new books coming out. The pace and sheer volume of book releases can be daunting, with every piece of marketing copy claiming that this will be the read that changes your life. How can you tell which is actually going to be worth your time? We've circumvented that guessing game by doing our homework: scouring publisher catalogues, scoping out early reviews, and doing some advance reading to suss out which books coming out this year excite us most. Here, we have a very short list of some of those titles that we think you should flag for your shelves, too.
For more book coverage, read about our favorite books of 2019 and 2018.
This Burger Has a Pizza Bun
Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu
Release date: January 28
Why we're excited: Charles Yu isn't just a talented novelist -- he's been a writer and story editor on Westworld and was a co-producer on FX's Legion. In Interior Chinatown, Yu's first novel since 2010, his TV and literary worlds collide in a send-up on Hollywood typecasting as the protagonist called Generic Asian Man looks to break out from playing stereotypical bit parts on TV shows and onto the big screen.
Weather by Jenny Offill
Release date: February 11
Why we're excited: A librarian, Lizzie, takes up the opportunity to moonlight as an advice columnist for a popular podcaster, answering mail from people worried about the status of the world, like how soon climate change will be here to wipe us out for good. As Lizzie gets deeper into her armchair therapist role, the balance between caring for her young family versus others becomes trickier to manage.
Shit Is Fucked Up and Bullshit by Malcolm Harris
Release date: February 25
Why we're excited: Intentionally or otherwise, essayist Malcolm Harris is positioning himself to be this generation's Howard Zinn of sorts, particularly noting his upcoming essay collection Shit Is Fucked Up and Bullshit, the title inspired by a sign made famous during the Occupy Wall Street protests. Building off his thesis from 2017's Kids These, which examined how the mentality of millennials came to be, Harris digs deeper into the forces that shape our modern society, asking if we are truly in the "end of history."
Barn 8 by Deb Olin Unferth
Release date: March 3
Why we're excited: What starts with an Oceans 11-style chicken heist snowballs into catastrophe as Unferth's novel bounces between points of view, glimpsing inside the minds of the hen thieves, the hens themselves, and even looking far into the future to see what chickens may evolve into to survive a contaminated Earth.
New Waves by Kevin Nguyen
Release date: March 10
Why we're excited: Frustrated with working at their tech startup, Margo and Lucas decide to steal the company's entire user database. It all goes according to plan until Margo dies in a car accident. In search of answers and burdened by their secret, Lucas delves too deeply into his late friend's online private life in this debut novel by former GQ and current Verge editor Kevin Nguyen.
The Mirror & the Light by Hilary Mantel
Release date: March 10
Why we're excited: Hilary Mantel's groundbreaking historical trilogy about world famous schemer Thomas Cromwell's rise to power amidst the English Reformation finally comes to a close with the long-awaited third installment, which marks Cromwell's continued rise following the execution of Anne Boleyn and his search for his place in an uncertain political future.
The City We Became by N. K. Jemisin
Release date: March 24
Why we're excited: From the author who won three consecutive Hugo Awards in 2016, 2017, and 2018 for her climate change sci-fi series the Broken Earth Trilogy comes something a little different: in order to defend the city they call home from a mysterious ancient evil, five New Yorkers with strange abilities must band together to stop it.
The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel
Release date: March 24
Why we're excited: Emily St. John Mandel, author of the National Book Award-winning novel Station Eleven in 2015, is finally putting out another swirling novel that maintains its composure through some of the darkest moments of one's life. We follow along with an investment banking Ponzi scheme falling apart, told in piecemeal through all the lives it touches, until the full picture devastatingly comes together at the end. Read The Glass Hotel now -- it's already been optioned to become a TV series by NBCUniversal.
Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami
Release date: April 7
Why we're excited: Beloved Japanese author of books like 1Q84 and The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle Haruki Marukami doesn't just endorse anybody, but he did put his stamp of approval on Mieko Kawakami's Akutagawa Prize-winning novel Breasts and Eggs, translated from Japanese by Sam Bett and David Boyd. Centered around three women -- two sisters and one's daughter -- and affordable breast enhancement procedures, Kawakami wrestles with the expectations of femininity and womanhood society places on women of any age.
Godshot by Chelsea Bieker
Release date: April 7
Why we're excited: In a drought-ravaged farming town in California, a magnetic, shiny-cape wearing cult leader Pastor Vern claims to be able to bring back the rain through secret assignments handed down to his believers. All told through the lens of Lacey, a 14-year-old whose alcoholic mother left home with a man she just met, Godshot tackles religious zealots and cult buy-in and the anxieties of climate change backgrounded by a fresh coming-of-age story.
How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang
Release date: April 7
Why we're excited: Already being hailed as the most exciting debut of the year, C Pam Zhang's novel set during the gold rush trails two recently orphaned siblings running away from their mining hometown to head west. It promises to be an unforgettable adventure story about family, immigrants, and a sense of home.
Death in Her Hands by Otessa Moshfegh
Release date: April 21
Why we're excited: Otessa Moshfegh's singular voice takes on another unsettling story, following 2018's My Year of Rest and Relaxation, this time about an elderly woman who comes across a puzzling note on a walk in the woods with her dog. The note claims there is a murdered corpse supposed to be under it (which there is not); the woman becomes obsessed with uncovering all of the details of this mysterious murder. Supposedly haunting, metaphysical, and written with Moshfegh's twisted sense of humor, Death in Her Hands will certainly be one of the most talked-about books of 2020.
All Adults Here by Emma Straub
Release date: May 5
Why we're excited: Literary darling Emma Straub is both the owner of one of the best Brooklyn bookstores and a best-selling author of many books. Her latest, All Adults Here, seems to be no less charming than the rest of her oeuvre, about one family growing up and aging, and how the parent-child roles between parents and their children is swapped.
Little Eyes by Samantha Schweblin
Release date: May 5
Why we're excited: In an increasingly interconnected world, how far is too far when strangers can enter unknowingly into the interior lives of people across the planet? Samantha Schwelbin's new novel, following 2019's release of her Man Booker shortlisted short story collection Mouthful of Birds, imagines fantasies and terrors that arise from humanity's growing ability to secretly, subtly mesh our lives together.
I Hold a Wolf by the Ears by Laura van den Berg
Release date: June 2
Why we're excited: We loved Laura van den Berg's surrealist and moving 2018 novel The Third Hotel, which makes us especially excited for her new short story collection about "women on the verge" and searching for truths -- thematically not so different from the beating heart of the rest of her work.
Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell
Release date: June 2
Why we're excited: Chronicling the swift rise of a fictional British band, Utopia Avenue follows Elf Holloway, Jasper de Zoet, and Dean Moss as they make it big at the close of the psychedelic '60s, releasing two LPs, topping the charts, and navigating a changing world of politics and fame, found families and turbulent times. A highly anticipated release, this is David Mitchell's first book since 2015's Slade House.
The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
Release date: June 2
Why we're excited: The Mothers introduced Brit Bennett as an important new voice in literature in 2016, when she was just 26 years old, so her follow-up is, of course, a well-earned Event. The Vanishing Half centers on twin sisters, who are Black, inseparable for the early part of their lives. As adults, however, they end up in two very different worlds: one still lives in their hometown with a daughter, and the other is passing as white, without her husband even knowing the truth.
The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante
Release date: June 9
Why we're excited: The outed recluse Elena Ferrante returns to Naples in this new novel of a young woman living in a divided city -- the Naples of the refined and aristocratic, and the Naples of the slums and the poorhouses -- searching for her own identity and a place to call her own after leaving the tentative comfort of her home life.
The Vapors by David Hill
Release date: July 7
Why we're excited: Mob stories are fun, right? How about an absolutely true one from the "forgotten capital of vice," Hot Springs, Arkansas, penned by the state's own David Hill? The Vapors is a deeply researched work focusing on the years between 1930-60, when Hot Springs served as the country's original Las Vegas with its one casino, full of organized crime, cons, bootleggers, and all kinds of other seedy characters you hope for in a colorful history book.
Luster by Raven Leilani
Release date: August 4
Why we're excited: In Raven Leilani's debut, Edie, a Black twentysomething aspiring artist living in a gross Bushwick apartment, working an unsatisfying admin job, and making a bunch of not-so-great sexual choices, stumbles into the lives of a couple in an open marriage. Before she knows it, she's integrated herself into their family, becoming a friend to the wife and a role model to their adopted daughter, navigating the racial and sexual politics of a complex modern world.
Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi
Release date: September 15
Why we're excited: After breaking out with her 2018 best-selling novel Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi returns with Transcendent Kingdom, a book about a Ghanian Stanford PhD candidate's goal to pinpoint the scientific basis of all suffering and put an end to it in order to help her suicidal mother and pay tribute to her brother, a talented athlete who died from a heroin overdose after an ankle injury gets him addicted to OxyContin.
Need help finding something to watch? Sign up here for our weekly Streamail newsletter to get streaming recommendations delivered straight to your inbox.