30 Books We Can't Wait to Read in 2021

The Prophets by Robert Jones Jr

Black Buck by Mateo Askaripour

Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters

The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard

Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi

My Year Abroad by Chang-rae Lee

Milk Fed by Melissa Broder

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

Mona by Pola Oloixarac

The Slaughterman's Daughter by Yaniv Iczkovits

Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

The Committed by Viet Thanh Nguyen

The Seed Keeper by Diane Wilson

The Twilight Zone by Nona Fernandez

January 5 (Putnam)Robert Jones Jr's debut novel, since its release, has been compared to the work of Toni Morrison and wildly celebrated as an essential historical representation of Black, queer love. Set on an antebellum plantation in Mississippi where Isaiah and Samuel, enslaved men, fall in love, The Prophets reaches for humanity during the most inhumane moment of American history through the place of refuge the two men find in each other.January 5 (Houghton Mifflin)When unambitious twentysomething Darren gets a sales job at hot NYC tech startup Sumwun, the ruthless corporate culture transforms him into Buck, a savvy, take-no-prisoners businessman. But when tragedy at home forces him to confront the life he's built for himself, he dedicates his newfound passion to something bigger: recruiting young Black employees into America's sales workforce, flipping the script on corporate culture forever.January 12 (One World)Torrey Peters backstrokes through tricky waters with her breakout novel about a complicated love triangle, but has been celebrated for deftly avoiding the lane bobbers that would sink the story. Ames, who was once Amy and is detransitioning to a man, asks Reese, an ex who is a trans woman, to help parent the baby Ames' boss Katarina is carrying from their secret tryst. Funny, messy, and kind.January 19 (Amistad)Groundskeeper August Sitwell is part of the all-Black staff in the home of the well-to-do Barclays. When his likeness is used to sell a recipe for rib sauce to help his struggling employers and neither he nor his fellow employee Miss Mamie, the maker of the sauce, see a dime of the profits, August's building rage explodes into a shocking tragedy that affects the entire family.January 26 (Overlook)Avni Doshi's Booker Prize shortlisted novel, centered on a troubled mother-daughter relationship, finally gets its US release. Set in Pune, India, Tara and Antara ("Un-Tara") seem natural enemies since the moment Antara was born, and as Tara's memory starts to slip away in old age, Antara must square her morbid delight of watching her toxic mother suffer with the inevitable loss of a parent.February 2 (Riverhead)When average non-aspirational American college student Tiller spends a year abroad hopping around Asia with Pong Lou, a Chinese American entrepreneur with huge ambitions, the trip gives Tiller inspiration for his career and transforms his worldview, testing his Western attitudes and misconceptions about the world.February 2 (Scribner)Rachel is a 24-year-old lapsed Jew whose mother raised her on an obsessive diet of counting calories. While she embarks on a 90-day communication detox from her helicopter mom, Rachel meets Miriam, a frozen yogurt slinger and unabashedly Orthodox Jew who takes Rachel under her wing. What follows is a vivid fantasy combining appetites both sexual and comestible into a meditation on what we are fed, from food to spiritual guidance, from the writer who gave us the horny merman tale The Pisces and the tweets behind @sosadtoday.February 16 (Riverhead)Twitter queen Patricia Lockwood's debut novel, following her hilarious memoir Priestdaddy, feels like it's just barely fiction with its references to some of the most online pop-culture moments of the past five years, but buried within its jokes is a heartbreaking story about family and infant mortality, believe it or not. It's a perfect cultural artifact for these absurd and upsetting times.February 16 (FSG)One of the most underrated writers working now, Argentinian author Pola Oloixarac, after Savage Theories and Dark Constellations, returns with the metatextual Mona, translated from Spanish. The eponymous woman, a cynical professor from Peru at Stanford, wakes up on a train covered in bruises with no recollection of how this happened. She then leaves for a literary conference in Sweden, where her conversations with other writers reinforce her other-ness in the industry's majority white, majority male landscape and also help to recover her lost memory.February 23 (Pantheon)I'd be compelled to read this solely based on the title, easily one of the most captivating of this year, but then its plot, described as "Coen-esque," delivers the knockout: In czarist Russia, two grown Jewish daughters of a ritual slaughterer are thrown into a traveling family drama/comedy of errors when one of their husbands sets off to Minsk with no plans of returning and the other sister leaves, determined to bring him home with the help of a mute, ex-soldier ferryman.March 2 (Knopf)Kazuo Ishiguro's first book since winning the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2017, and two years after his most recent novel The Buried Giant, centers around Klara, a robotic Artificial Friend who lives her life in a store, observing customers who come in and those who pass by the windows, hoping that someone will come through the door and choose her.March 2 (Grove)The sequel to Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Sympathizer is coming nearly six years to the date. The unnamed spy protagonist relocates to Paris after leaving Vietnam for Hollywood in the previous book, and ends up a high level lackey in a drug and prostitution crime ring. With elements of a thriller, The Committed could better be evaluated as an existential dark comedy.March 9 (Milkweed)Diane Wilson, the executive director for the Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance, has lured us in with her upcoming novel about generations of Dakota women tasked with preserving their culture's traditions, namely a cache of seeds, against nasty and unscrupulous threats from the modern world.March 16 (Greywolf)Chilean playwright and author Nona Fernandez wowed us with her 2018 novel Space Invaders, so we're anticipating her latest work fighting for Google search authority over another piece of popular art. Set during Augusto Pinochet's deadly dictatorship over Chile in the 1980s, The Twilight Zone unfolds when Fernandez's narrator first sees the cover of a newsmagazine with an interview with a man who tortured people for the regime and how that single moment would go on to impact the rest of her life.