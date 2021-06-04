24 Books We Can't Wait to Take to the Beach This Summer

We ask you, once again, to consider the Beach Read: What is it? No one is lugging all 1,200-plus pages of The Power Broker (except me, one time) out onto the sandy shores of their favorite spot; they need to be relatively slim, immensely engrossing, but breezy enough to put down when your friend drags you into the water for a dip, and, generally speaking, not a bummer. We've picked 24 new titles to complement a day spent outdoors, maybe with a cold one nearby, because no beachside excursion is complete without a good book to block out the sun.

