The Breakout Actors of Sundance You Need to Know

The Sundance Film Festival is a launching pad for movies and talent alike. Before names like Jennifer Lawrence, Peter Dinklage, Michael B. Jordan, and Evan Rachel Wood carried major movies and TV shows, they were Sundance darlings wowing in roles realized outside the Hollywood system. After counting down the best movies of Sundance 2017, here are the actors and actresses who will blow up next:

Jessica Williams in The Incredible Jessica James

Toward the end of this buzzy Sundance romantic comedy, Williams, as the budding playwright and stubborn know-it-all, proclaims, "I'm dope!" She really is. Like her scorching editorials on The Daily Show, Williams brings no-bullshit attitude and a rarely seen millennial frailty to a story we've seen a million times before. Whether it's digressions on baby shower gifts, Tinder, ex-boyfriends, or "the system," Williams crackles with poetic profanity and the wisdom of a thousand lifetimes. With women finally getting the attention they deserve by mainstream Hollywood comedies, Williams' turn in The Incredible Jessica James, coming courtesy of Netflix later this year, should make her the next Melissa McCarthy or Amy Schumer in no time.