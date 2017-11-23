All the Best Black Friday Deals at Best Buy

By now, you're 90% mashed potatoes, your family has yet to understand what you do for a living, and you're still getting over your uncle's offhand comment from last year's Thanksgiving. But none of that matters anymore. It's showtime: Black Friday is here, and you better have been training all year to yank a drone out of a child's hands, because competition will be fierce at Best Buy. There are insane deals on everything from new Dyson vacuums to karaoke systems.
You'll have a major leg up on your competitors if you go in knowing what you're looking for, so we've done the research part for you and found the best deals. Just stay focused on ramming strangers with your shopping cart.
Thanksgiving and Black Friday Hours
But first, be sure to double-check when your local Best Buy is open for all of the weekend shopping insanity. The company announced the following store hours from Thanksgiving through Sunday:
November 23 (Thanksgiving): 5pm-1am
November 24 (Black Friday): 8am-10pm
November 25: 9 am-10pm
November 26: 11am-8pm
Black Friday Deals
Smart TVs
- Samsung 40" 4K Smart UHD TV [$330.00]
- Insignia 50" 4K Smart UHD Roku TV [$379.99]
- Sharp 55" 4K Smart UHD Roku TV [$479.99]
- Sony 55" 4K Smart UHD TV with high dynamic range [$999.99]
- Sony 65" 4K Smart UDH TV with high dynamic range [$1,499.99]
Smart Home
- Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation) [$29.99]
- Google Chromecast [$19.99]
- Google Chromecast Ultra HD [$54.00]
- Google Home [$79.99]
- Apple iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 128 GB [$274.99]
Audio
Kitchen
- Chefman Express Air Fryer [$39.99]
- Keurig K50 Classic Series Coffeemaker [$59.99]
- Chefman Sous Vide Precision Cooker [$59.99]
- Insignia 115-Can Beverage Cooler [$174.99]
- KitchenAid Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer [$199.99]
Home
Gaming
- PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller [$39.99]
- PlayStation 4 (1TB) Console [$199.99]
- Xbox One S (500GB) Madden NFL 18 bundle [$229.99]
- PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport bundle [$299.99]
- Oculus Rift + Touch VR Headset bundle [$349.00]
Toys/Drones/Karaoke
