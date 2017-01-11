65 Priceless Chad Quotes From This Season of 'The Bachelorette'

Chad, on who's the spokesman for Chad's the Asshole:

"You're the spokesman right now, you're the spokesman for Chad's the Asshole."

Chad, on talking to Chad:

"You don't talk to me, you don't talk to me, you don't talk to me. At all. Not one word. Don't ask me advice, don't talk to me about my life."

Chad, on whether or not that's a stupid question:

"That's a stupid question."

Chad, on outdoor space:

"You wanna go outside, RIGHT NOW? Let's go outside, RIGHT NOW. Do YOU wanna go outside? Get up then. Go."

Chad, on popping into someone's house:

"You think this is a show. And you think you're safe, for now. But one day, this ends. And when this ends, you go home. When you go home you think I can't find you? You think I won't go out of my way, to come to your house? I'm dead fucking serious."