The 33 Best Christmas Movies of All Time

A truly great Christmas movie should channel the mood of the holiday season. Since we all have different traditions, that means Christmas films can take many chestnut-roasting, Jack Frost-nipping forms: unrelentingly cheery musicals, vaguely religious dramas, defiantly grim horror films, or gleefully vulgar comedies. We don't want to make any assumptions about what your family or friends are like -- maybe they're all claymation characters. But you probably don't ring in yuletide cheer by fighting off terrorists at Nakatomi Plaza.

So, with apologies to American patriot John McClane and fellow "set your action thriller on Christmas" enthusiast Shane Black, the movies you're about to read about are actually about Christmas -- with all the joys, anxieties, and surprises they bring. Like Santa Claus himself, we're making a list, but we're checking it more than twice because -- seriously -- this is important. Who only checks a list twice?