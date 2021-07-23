Entertainment The Best Comedies on Amazon Prime 'Burn After Reading,' 'Coming to America,' 'Clue,' and more hilarious movies to stream now.

'Burn After Reading' | Focus Features 'Burn After Reading' | Focus Features

Sometimes you need a laugh. But you know what's not funny? Scrolling through a streaming service trying to find something to entice the giggles out of you. Never fear. We're here to help. Here are our favorite comedies currently available on Amazon Prime. Some of them are dark, some of them are purely silly. All of them will help you have a good time. Also read the funniest movies on Netflix and the best comedy TV series of 2021.

StudioCanal

About a Boy (2002) Definitely more in the realm of sad-com rather than com-com or rom-com, About a Boy features one of Hugh Grant's finest performances capturing the curdling of his charm after his incredible 1990s run. Adapted from a Nick Hornby novel, the film finds Grant playing Will Freeman, a smarmy bachelor who joins a single parents support group, despite not having any children, to meet women. His plan goes awry when he finds himself saddled with a nosy kid played by Nicholas Hoult and his depressive mom (Toni Collette). Heartwarming without being sappy, and surprisingly dark, About a Boy remains wonderful. Definitely more in the realm of sad-com rather than com-com or rom-com, About a Boy features one of Hugh Grant's finest performances capturing the curdling of his charm after his incredible 1990s run. Adapted from a Nick Hornby novel, the film finds Grant playing Will Freeman, a smarmy bachelor who joins a single parents support group, despite not having any children, to meet women. His plan goes awry when he finds himself saddled with a nosy kid played by Nicholas Hoult and his depressive mom (Toni Collette). Heartwarming without being sappy, and surprisingly dark, About a Boy remains wonderful.

Paramount Pictures

The Addams Family (1991) "They're mysterious and spooky, they're altogether ooky, the Addams family!" You know the theme—you could do the snaps in your sleep—and you love that eccentric, ghastly family. The '90s franchise is undoubtedly the best cast to bring the Addamses to life (or un-death) with Anjelica Huston as Morticia, Raul Julia as Gomez, Christina Ricci as Wednesday, and Christopher Lloyd as Gomez's long-lost brother Fester (or so the Addams think…). You ought to run from most houses of horrors, but the good, scary fun of this Halloween favorite begs you to move in and become an honorary Addams family member. "They're mysterious and spooky, they're altogether ooky, the Addams family!" You know the theme—you could do the snaps in your sleep—and you love that eccentric, ghastly family. The '90s franchise is undoubtedly the best cast to bring the Addamses to life (or un-death) with Anjelica Huston as Morticia, Raul Julia as Gomez, Christina Ricci as Wednesday, and Christopher Lloyd as Gomez's long-lost brother Fester (or so the Addams think…). You ought to run from most houses of horrors, but the good, scary fun of this Halloween favorite begs you to move in and become an honorary Addams family member.

Amazon Studios

The Big Sick (2017) Kumail Nanjiani and writer Emily Gordon adapted their real-life meet cute, and an encounter with illness that landed Emily in the hospital just months afterward, into this moving, melancholy rom-com—like Terms of Endearment for the Apatow era. Fans of the comedian's stand-up or work as Silicon Valley's Dinesh will go nuts for The Big Sick's steady stream of laughs. But when the couple's life takes a turn for the worse, and Kumail's Pakistani heritage pressurizes the situation with demands of arranged marriage, Nanjiani's fans will cling to the jokes like a life preserver. Anchored by his sensitive performance, and bolstered by Ray Romano and Holly Hunter as Emily's fretting, foulmouthed parents, The Big Sick is a reminder that fate is fickle, self-determination is fickler, and we all deserve a good laugh-cry once in awhile. Kumail Nanjiani and writer Emily Gordon adapted their real-life meet cute, and an encounter with illness that landed Emily in the hospital just months afterward, into this moving, melancholy rom-com—like Terms of Endearment for the Apatow era. Fans of the comedian's stand-up or work as Silicon Valley's Dinesh will go nuts for The Big Sick's steady stream of laughs. But when the couple's life takes a turn for the worse, and Kumail's Pakistani heritage pressurizes the situation with demands of arranged marriage, Nanjiani's fans will cling to the jokes like a life preserver. Anchored by his sensitive performance, and bolstered by Ray Romano and Holly Hunter as Emily's fretting, foulmouthed parents, The Big Sick is a reminder that fate is fickle, self-determination is fickler, and we all deserve a good laugh-cry once in awhile.

Focus Features

Burn After Reading (2008) The Coen Brothers followed up their No Country for Old Men Best Picture win at the Oscars by turning sharply back to comedy. Burn After Reading is absurd and acerbic, a political hoopla revolving around a prized MacGuffin—a CD containing government secrets!—that isn't a MacGuffin at all. A gaggle of "serious" actors, most notably Brad Pitt, Tilda Swinton, John Malkovich, and Coen stalwarts Frances McDormand and George Clooney, shoot for the stratosphere as they weave through the mad, mad, mad, mad world of Washington, DC. And because this is a Coen Brothers movie, blood spills freely as everyone from personal trainers to CIA spies sink deeper and deeper into confusion. An ode to empowered idiocy, complete with a dildo chair. The Coen Brothers followed up their No Country for Old Men Best Picture win at the Oscars by turning sharply back to comedy. Burn After Reading is absurd and acerbic, a political hoopla revolving around a prized MacGuffin—a CD containing government secrets!—that isn't a MacGuffin at all. A gaggle of "serious" actors, most notably Brad Pitt, Tilda Swinton, John Malkovich, and Coen stalwarts Frances McDormand and George Clooney, shoot for the stratosphere as they weave through the mad, mad, mad, mad world of Washington, DC. And because this is a Coen Brothers movie, blood spills freely as everyone from personal trainers to CIA spies sink deeper and deeper into confusion. An ode to empowered idiocy, complete with a dildo chair.

Paramount Pictures

Coming to America (1988) Where's the best place in America to find a queen for an African king? Queens, New York, of course! Eddie Murphy's culture-shock comedy, directed by John Landis, stands up as still relevant satire of America's contradictory, confused, and hypocritical approach to race and class. It also remains laugh-out-loud funny. The long-awaited sequel that arrived earlier this year is Where's the best place in America to find a queen for an African king? Queens, New York, of course! Eddie Murphy's culture-shock comedy, directed by John Landis, stands up as still relevant satire of America's contradictory, confused, and hypocritical approach to race and class. It also remains laugh-out-loud funny. The long-awaited sequel that arrived earlier this year is optional , but has its moments.

Goldcrest Films

Clockwatchers (1998) Until recently, it was very hard to see this wonderfully acerbic workplace comedy directed by Jill Sprecher, so consider yourself lucky that it's now streaming on Amazon. The film features an incredible group of performers playing the four women at the center of the plot: Parker Posey, Lisa Kudrow, Alanna Ubach, and Toni Collette, who plays Iris, a wallflower who falls in with a new clique when she starts a miserable temp job. The camaraderie is at first a lifesaver and then turns chilly when items in the office start to go missing and fingers are pointed. Clockwatchers is the brilliant study of the bonds people make when their lives are consumed by monotony. Until recently, it was very hard to see this wonderfully acerbic workplace comedy directed by Jill Sprecher, so consider yourself lucky that it's now streaming on Amazon. The film features an incredible group of performers playing the four women at the center of the plot: Parker Posey, Lisa Kudrow, Alanna Ubach, and Toni Collette, who plays Iris, a wallflower who falls in with a new clique when she starts a miserable temp job. The camaraderie is at first a lifesaver and then turns chilly when items in the office start to go missing and fingers are pointed. Clockwatchers is the brilliant study of the bonds people make when their lives are consumed by monotony.

Paramount Pictures

Clue (1985) What happens when you put some of the greatest comedic actors to ever appear on screen in a single film and have them trapped inside a mansion where a murder has taken place? Clue, of course. The adaptation of the classic board game became a classic itself mostly thanks to the work of geniuses like Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, and Lesley Ann Warren. Who did it? Well you'll have to watch every ending to find out. What happens when you put some of the greatest comedic actors to ever appear on screen in a single film and have them trapped inside a mansion where a murder has taken place? Clue, of course. The adaptation of the classic board game became a classic itself mostly thanks to the work of geniuses like Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, and Lesley Ann Warren. Who did it? Well you'll have to watch every ending to find out.

Paramount Pictures

Election (1999) Working from Tom Perrotta's acerbic novel, director Alexander Payne and co-writer Jim Taylor craft the perfect showdown between Reese Witherspoon's overachieving Tracy Flick and Matthew Broderick's string-pulling teacher. As the seemingly low-stakes student council race gets closer and closer, everyone involved is forced to ask those always-pertinent moral questions: How far will I go to win, and what's the point of winning if you lose your sense of self? Working from Tom Perrotta's acerbic novel, director Alexander Payne and co-writer Jim Taylor craft the perfect showdown between Reese Witherspoon's overachieving Tracy Flick and Matthew Broderick's string-pulling teacher. As the seemingly low-stakes student council race gets closer and closer, everyone involved is forced to ask those always-pertinent moral questions: How far will I go to win, and what's the point of winning if you lose your sense of self?

New World Pictures

Heathers (1989) The darkest of dark teen comedies is a cult classic for a reason. Winona Ryder plays Veronica Sawyer, a quasi member of her high school's most feared clique, the Heathers, who rule with nastiness. When Veronica meets the new student, the alluring bad boy J.D. (Christian Slater), well, to paraphrase Daniel Waters' endlessly quotable script: Her teen angst starts developing a body count. Heathers is meaner than most teen movies, and it benefits from how ruthless it is. Ultimately, it's the story of a girl learning to stand on her own, but the gruesome ride is what gets her there. The darkest of dark teen comedies is a cult classic for a reason. Winona Ryder plays Veronica Sawyer, a quasi member of her high school's most feared clique, the Heathers, who rule with nastiness. When Veronica meets the new student, the alluring bad boy J.D. (Christian Slater), well, to paraphrase Daniel Waters' endlessly quotable script: Her teen angst starts developing a body count. Heathers is meaner than most teen movies, and it benefits from how ruthless it is. Ultimately, it's the story of a girl learning to stand on her own, but the gruesome ride is what gets her there.

Lionsgate

Knives Out (2019) Rian Johnson's star-studded whodunit evokes the likes of Clue, but it's the distinctly 2019 spin he puts on the material that makes the audience sit up and take notice. The patriarch of the very wealthy Thrombey family (Christopher Plummer), a mystery writer himself, has died the night of a birthday celebration. Though initially thought to be a suicide—he slit his own throat—clearly, there's more happening here, and all of his bickering children and their bickering children are suspects. Daniel Craig's honey-voiced consultant Benoit Blanc is on the case, while ancillary characters like Ana de Armas' nurse Marta have bigger roles than one might initially expect. In addition to being surprising and hilarious, it's the rare film that tackles the political times in which we live organically. Rian Johnson's star-studded whodunit evokes the likes of Clue, but it's the distinctly 2019 spin he puts on the material that makes the audience sit up and take notice. The patriarch of the very wealthy Thrombey family (Christopher Plummer), a mystery writer himself, has died the night of a birthday celebration. Though initially thought to be a suicide—he slit his own throat—clearly, there's more happening here, and all of his bickering children and their bickering children are suspects. Daniel Craig's honey-voiced consultant Benoit Blanc is on the case, while ancillary characters like Ana de Armas' nurse Marta have bigger roles than one might initially expect. In addition to being surprising and hilarious, it's the rare film that tackles the political times in which we live organically.