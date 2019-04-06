The Funniest TV Shows of 2019 (So Far)

If you've found this page, you must be a person who appreciates a good laugh! All styles of laughing -- a deep belly laugh, a light giggle, a hysterical, unstoppable cry-laugh, and more -- are readily available in life, if you know where to look, but why not turn on the television and seek that spontaneous response to humor from one of the many programs designed to elicit it? After all, the real world presents a constant glut of obstacles and depressing things, but your screens will never let you down.
11. Shrill (Hulu)
Season 1. 6 episodes.
Cast: Aidy Bryant, Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones
Why it's great: Based on Lindy West's 2016 memoir of the same name, Hulu's Shrill stars SNL's Aidy Bryant as "Annie Easton" (get it???), a writer who's facing a world full of fat-shaming, sexism, and generally shitty people -- especially exemplary in her sort-of boyfriend, who is truly the pits. While the writing often feels forced, and plot gets shoehorned into what's essentially a six-episode social commentary, Shrill nevertheless finds the humor in all the ways people can be horrible to each other, and gives Bryant the chance to shine in her own right.
10. At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
Season 2. 10 episodes.
Cast: Amy Sedaris, Cole Escola, Ana Fabrega
Why it's great: At Home with Amy Sedaris doesn't have a "plot" as much as it has running gags about different facets of homemaking -- cooking, millinery, crafting, knife sharpening, what have you. Each episode features Amy's "neighbors" popping in to demonstrate their unique skills and one-upmanship. Cole Escola is especially funny as the needling Chassie Tucker, but any of the banter with guest stars and their absurd bits makes At Home a goofy delight.
9. Weird City (YouTube)
Season 1. 6 episodes.
Cast: LeVar Burton, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Laverne Cox, Gillian Jacobs, Steven Yeun
Why it's great: This loosely connected anthology series about a near, Black Mirror-inspired future is indeed weird! It's not every series that you'll find all genders impregnated with emoji babies, a smart house with confidence issues, and/or people named Thefanie or Chonathan or Jandrea, but this Jordan Peele-produced YouTube show has all of that, and lots more bizarre, satirical sci-fi set-ups that don't feel completely unlikely.
8. Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Season 6. 8 episodes.
Cast: Derek Waters, guests
Why it's great: It's a concept so simple, it's worked for six seasons: Get a bunch of people drunk and ask them to explain an important historical event. Reenact it exactly as it's drunkenly told. Comedy will follow. Host and creator Derek Waters has built the former web series into such a powerhouse that its season 6 premiere counted Evan Rachel Wood, Will Ferrell, Elijah Wood, and Seth Rogen among the actors recreating the story of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein as told by a wasted Rick Fulcher. If you're a fan of the show, you know what to expect: Slurred retellings of famous historical narratives like the Black Sox scandal, JFK's relationship with his personal physician, and the founding of the National Park Service. The creative liberties make it more fun, but the history is (mostly) accurate.
7. Sex Education (Netflix)
Season 1. 8 episodes.
Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa
Why it's great: Being a teen is an awkward, horny experience that Sex Education creator Laurie Nunn has distilled into a painfully realistic portrayal of the emotional and sexual pressures of high school. Less realistic is the fascinating relationship between Butterfield's Otis Milburn and his mom (Anderson), a sex therapist operating out of their gorgeous, erotic paraphernalia-filled house in the British countryside. Despite Otis's repressions, his classmate Maeve (Mackey) figures out that he's actually deft at handing out sex and relationship advice, and starts an underground business monetizing his skills. Funny and sweet, Sex Education is an early contender for the best teen show of the year.
6. Documentary Now! (IFC)
Season 3. 7 episodes.
Cast: Fred Armisen, John Mulaney
Why it's great: Documentaries often come off as self-parodies (see: History of the Eagles, the source material for Documentary Now!'s Season 1 closer, "Gentle and Soft: The Story of The Blue Jean Committee"), so making an actual parody series about some of the most well-known documentaries was bound to be a hit. Coming from SNL vets Hader, Armisen, Mulaney, and Seth Meyers, Documentary Now!'s third season hits its stride right away with a riff on Netflix's hit docuseries Wild, Wild Country -- complete with a bearded Owen Wilson as a cult leader and the excessive drone footage that seems requisite for any contemporary doc. It's these little touches and details that make you appreciate how well-crafted this show really is, which is probably why it's able to attract big-name guest stars like Cate Blanchett and Michael Keaton.
5. Trigger Warning With Killer Mike (Netflix)
Season 1. 6 episodes.
Cast: Michael Render
Why it's great: Trigger Warning lives a lonely existence as the sole scripted nonfiction series on this list, but goddamn if it isn't a stroke of genius. At first, it's hard to tell just how much Killer Mike, half of the rap duo Run the Jewels, is goofing around -- after all, his socially conscious activism is absolutely grounded in the very real injustices taking place in America. But the show quickly hits its stride in its audacious ideas reminiscent of the best episodes of Nathan For You, like improving the efficacy of job training through pornographic skills videos, bridging a divide between the Crips and Bloods through good ol' fashioned capitalism, and founding a new church that undermines Christianity's bullshit white Jesus idolatry. The social experiments culminate in the season finale where Mike starts a new nation and recruits some of the series' weirdest (real) characters to join him. The point here is: renew Trigger Warning for Season 2, @netflix.
4. Russian Doll (Netflix)
Season 1. 8 episodes.
Cast: Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Barnett, Elizabeth Ashley, Greta Lee, Chloe Sevigny
Why it's great: If you love dark comedies that lean hard into both the "dark" and "comedy" aspects of the genre, then Russian Doll, co-created by Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland, is the show for you! On her 36th birthday, the cynical and wise cracking Nadia (Lyonne) gets hit by a car and dies, setting in motion a loop of the same day that always starts in the same vaginal bathroom of her friend's apartment while Harry Nilsson's "Gotta Get Up" repeats. In cracking the key to her purgatorial state, Nadia stumbles across Alan (Barnett), who's dying repeatedly the same as her, and together, they work to get the bottom of how and why they're connected to end the cycle of mutual doom. Jokes run the gamut from Lyonne saying "cockroach" (cock-a-roach) and wryly delivering one-liners ("Ah, Thursday... what a concept!") to physical gags, like Nadia brutally choking on a chicken bone. It's a rare Netflix original that's truly great, crossing into metaphysical territory, and doesn't overstay its welcome -- at a lean 8 episodes, each clocking in at 30 minutes or less, it's easy to binge over and over, much like Nadia's deaths.
3. Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Season 5. 14 episodes.
Cast: Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliot
Why it's great: Any time you have the chance to watch a comedic genius flexing the full range of her abilities, you should take it, and Catherine O'Hara flexes hard as Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek. The story of the formerly wealthy Rose family's struggle to adjust to life running a motel in a small Canadian town they bought for their son back in the early '90s continues to find outlets for O'Hara's talent in its fifth and penultimate season. Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) dutifully plays reliable straight man to O'Hara's Rose, who's only become more eccentric and less self-aware after filming a low-budget horror movie in Bosnia. Meanwhile, grown children David (Daniel Levy, the show's co-creator and Eugene's son) and Alexis (Murphy) live in suspended privileged adolescence while still sharing a room in the motel. It's the perfect vehicle for the cast's whip-smart comedic instincts, while doubling as a roast of the extremely wealthy. Canada knows how to pump out comedy gold!
2. PEN15 (Hulu)
Season 1. 10 episodes.
Cast: Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle
Why it's great: The central visual gag in PEN15 falls a bit flat for the same reason the show finds so much humor in the middle school years: It's such an awkward time that some kids really do look WAY older than everyone else! Playing versions of themselves among a sea of actual 13-year-olds, Erskine and Konkle dive headfirst back into seventh grade circa 2000, when drama felt so much more dramatic and every social faux pas could forever brand you as uncool. The show, which counts The Lonely Island among its executive producers, hits on many of the topics you'd expect of a coming-of-age comedy: masturbation, young love, AIM, and cigarettes, to name a few. But its the awkward delivery, the attention paid to the feelings and hormones coursing through the veins of the characters, that inspire some of the funniest moments (like when Maya and Anna come into possession of a thong and don't want to give it back). It's uncomfortable and funny and painful and wistful, probably like your memories of middle school.
1. The Other Two (Comedy Central)
Season 1. 10 episodes.
Cast: Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Molly Shannon, Ken Marino
Why it's great: Who hasn't wondered what life would be like if they had a younger sibling who became a Bieber-esque global superstar? Comedy Central's new sitcom takes this question and runs with it, focusing on the lives of Cary (Tarver) and Brooke Dubek (Yorke), two struggling older siblings of Chase Dreams, a kid who becomes a sensation after his song "Marry U at Recess" goes viral. Both a brutal satire of online fame and a thoughtful exploration of family and loss, The Other Two is a sharply written show equally at home making fun of skeevy agent Streeter (Marino) and dealing with the fallout of revealing a long-kept family secret. Don't sleep on The Other Two, which has already been renewed for a second season that will probably not be called The Other Two: 2.
