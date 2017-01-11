The Best Comic-Book Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Batman v Superman! Suicide Squad! Captain America: Civil War! And now Doctor Strange is transcending its way into theaters, reminding us that it's a busy year to be a fan of movies based on comic books. But what if you're a fan of comic-based movies and not a fan of movie theaters?
Lucky for you, there's plenty of comic-inspired movies available to stream right now on various services -- and unlike some of the stinkers above (*cough* Batman v Superman), a lot of them are super good. So what are you waiting for? Tie on your finest cape and get to streaming. The fate of the free world hangs in the balance.
Batman: Under the Red Hood (2010)
One of the all-time great Bat entries, Brandon Vietti's Under the Red Hood pits the Caped Crusader (Bruce Greenwood) against an eerily familiar vigilante (Jensen Ackles) who subscribes to a much more punishing moral code. At a tight 75 minutes, this animated flick weaves intricate backstories into a high-octane plot that explores the differences between stopping crime and controlling it. Amazo, Riddler, Ra's al Ghul, the Fearsome Hand of Four, and, of course, the Joker make appearances along the way.
You'll also be happy to know that HBO rolled out lots more Batman fare this month, including Tim Burton's two always watchable efforts, Joel Schumacher's two less watchable mid-'90s follow-ups, and several more 'toon specials.
Stream it on: HBO GO/NOW
Blade II (2002)
It's difficult to picture a movie like Blade II being made in today's Marvel Cinematic Universe. From its vampiric rave aesthetic to the icky effects, Guillermo del Toro's bloodbath of a sequel has only grown more impressive with the passage of time. Wesley Snipes, decked out in his Oakleys and leather trench coat, gives one of his most badass performances as the heroic daywalker, staking vamps and tossing off one-liners with an effortlessly cool demeanor. This is slick, corporate-approved entertainment with gonzo, cult-film soul.
Stream it on: Netflix
The Crow (1994)
Alex Proyas translated James O'Barr's comics into this story of a groom-to-be (Bruce Lee's son Brandon) who, with the help of a crow, rises from the dead to avenge his fiancée's grisly rape and murder. The script is deliciously cheesy in a baked Brie sort of way, showcasing a peculiar hero who likes to quote Edgar Allan Poe, share crucifixion jokes, and wear makeup like a mime from hell. Dedicated to its star, who died eight days before filming wrapped, The Crow plays as a morose homage to undying love, punctuated by gritty boss battles and a captivating style that looks something like Blade Runner set in the '90s.
Stream it on: Netflix
Deadpool (2016)
Indulge in Tim Miller and Ryan Reynolds' contentious passion project-turned-blockbuster. The pretty-boy actor gets a gnarly makeover as the titular Merc with a Mouth, carrying a killer Marvel flick that strikes an impressive balance between wow, they went there blue humor and whoa-inducing fight sequences.
Stream it on: HBO GO/NOW
Ghost World (2001)
Not all heroes wear capes -- and not all comic-book movies have superheroes. Before she was Marvel's Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson brought her deadpan delivery to bear in Terry Zwigoff's lovingly cantankerous vision of cartoonist Daniel Clowes' Ghost World. While Johansson is dryly brilliant as weary teenager Rebecca, the movie really belongs to Thora Birch's disaffected Enid, one of the funniest and most poignant portraits of alienation in indie moviedom. If insulting losers with soul patches and coining quotes like "I think only stupid people have good relationships" were an Olympic sport, Enid would win every event. Then not show up for the medal ceremony because, come on, accolades are for pseuds, anyway.
Available to stream on: HBO GO/NOW
Hellboy (2004)
Even when he's not adapting a comic book, director Guillermo del Toro makes comic-book movies. Any random image from Crimson Peak, Pacific Rim, or Pan's Labyrinth looks like it was plucked from a graphic novel, so it only makes sense that Hellboy, the Mexican filmmaker's spin on writer Mike Mignola's idiosyncratic cult favorite, is a fire-roasted visual feast. As the titular wiseass demon with a right hand of stone, tough-guy Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy) grounds the action with his cigar-chomping charisma and keeps it from devolving into pure spooky spectacle. It's the rare haunted house you'd want to live in.
Stream it on: Netflix
Hercules (2014)
Two things you didn't realize about The Rock's foray into Greek mythology: It's based on the graphic novel called Hercules: The Thracian Wars, and it's actually watchable. One of two 2014 movies inspired by the Hercules tales (please, skip The Legend of Hercules), the demigod son of Zeus rides the glory of his "Twelve Labors" with a pack of classics-plucked characters as roving heroes for hire. The movie finds footing as yet another Seven Samurai/The Magnificent Seven retelling, bolstered by The Rock's Herculean stature. What Underworld did for horror, this movie does for sword-and-sandal adventures.
Stream it on: Amazon Prime, Hulu
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013)
A live-action superhero movie contends with budget, franchise awareness, and audience tolerance for nerdy mythology. Animation doesn't suffer the same restrictions on imagination -- at least if DC Comics' steady output of stand-alone Justice League movies are any indication. Adapted from DC's comic-book series Flashpoint by Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert, the animated feature imagines an alternate reality where Aquaman and the Atlanteans are at war with Wonder Woman and the Amazons, Batman became the Caped Crusader after watching his wife die, and Superman is cut off from the source of his powers in prison. Only the Flash can save the day, his speed ripping through time like a finish line. Flashpoint would be totally unadaptable by live-action standards, but Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox manages to pack it into a tidy treat for comic-book nuts who don't require introductions.
Stream it on: Netflix
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)
What's black and white and red all over? Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez's second Sin City movie, which combines a couple straight-to-screen tales with more faithful source-material vignettes, and basks in the same visually striking style that made their first effort so alluring. The duo loses Quentin Tarantino this time around, but they gain Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dennis Haysbert, and Josh Brolin. Come for the star-studded rogues gallery, stay for the gripping neo-noir brutality.
Stream it on: Netflix
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
The superhero movie has gotten more ubiquitous, more ambitious, and more Jared Leto-y since Spider-Man 2, but has it gotten better? With its eye-popping effects, Peter Parker-loses-his-way plotline, and surprisingly heartfelt performance from Alfred Molina as the mechanical-arm-waving Doc Ock, director Sam Raimi's web-slinging sequel is an improvement in every way on the already pretty swell original. But by digging deeper into the twin psychological tolls of being a hero and the anxieties of life as an awkward-as-hell nerd-man, the movie encapsulates the character's enduring appeal. The only flaw: no dance sequence!
Stream it on: HBO GO/NOW
300 (2007)
Damn right, this is Sparta: Zack Snyder's faithful adaptation of Frank Miller's comics series wasn't just panel-perfect, it was revolutionary for its use of green screens and other virtual-filming technologies. Gerard Butler, Michael Fassbender, and Lena Headey are ferocious as ever as warriors and a queen, and every spear-hurling battle sequence will inspire fear in anyone who dare try to cross the gods.
Stream it on: HBO Go/Now
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.