The Best Comic Books & Graphic Novels of 2021 (So Far)

Comics are unquestionably unique. The interplay of art and words—as well as its particular audience and the serial medium used by many creators—allows for stories that don't exist anywhere else, even if those stories are increasingly being adapted for film and TV. Last year was a weird year for comics (and every other damn thing). Conventions were canceled. Local shops that serve as a hub for comics communities shuttered or moved to curbside pickup. Fewer comics were released due to the pandemic and an abrupt halt to distribution for many publishers in March. If all of that threw you off your normal comic-book-reading, there are a lot of outstanding releases already in 2021 to welcome back your reading habit. Throughout the year, this list will be updated to include some of the best comic book and graphic novel releases of 2021. It should go without saying, but I'm going to say it anyway: Any best-of-the-year list, whether it openly addresses the issue or not, is subjective. This list is absolutely that, and evolving, with hopes to include a wide range of publishers, as well as floppies and graphic novels, one-shots, and ongoing series. It'll be updated regularly, with more comics added as they're released or complete an arc. The year is already shaping up pretty wonderfully with exciting stories about alien outsiders trying to find their place on a new planet, radioactive vigilantes, hardboiled detectives, shapeshifting humans, and modernized fantasy folktales. Here are the best comic books and graphic novels to be released so far this year.

Letters: Aditya Bidikar Story:Tate Brombal and Jeff LemireArt: Gabriel Hernandez WaltaColor Art: Jordie BellaireLetters: Aditya Bidikar Of all the tortured heroes trapped in Rockwood in the original run of Black Hammer, Barbalien was possibly the most emotionally engaging. He wasn’t full of rage like Gail Gibbons, lost in his own mind like Colonel Weird, or shrouded in mystery like Madame Dragonfly. This Eisner-nominated spinoff—one of many in the Black Hammer universe—digs into the omnipresent sorrow around the Martian shapeshifter Barbalien, who lives simultaneously as the alien Barbalien and the police officer Mark Markz, as well as, briefly, "Luke." The five-issue run is set against the backdrop of an AIDS epidemic and mass protests in Spiral City. Barbalien is being tracked by the Martian bounty hunter Boa Boaz. He's struggling with the ethics of his job on the police force when he lives as Markz. And he's discovering himself through his love for the activist Miguel when he lives as "Luke." It’s a beautifully constructed story that, like many Black Hammer comics, isn't so much about superheroes as flawed individuals struggling to understand their place in the world.

Letterer: Andworld Design Writer: Paul CornellArtist: Sally CantirinoColorist: Dearbhla KellyLetterer: Andworld Design I Walk With Monsters manages to be a quiet comic about Jacey, who lived through traumatic childhood experiences, while also being a horror story about monsters that live among us. Jacey and her shapeshifting dog companion, who is also something of a father figure in his human form, are hunting down the man who abducted her brother as she decides whether she has it in her to confront and kill him. The art is not only gorgeous but evokes the feeling of falling back into traumatic memories with an eye that is both unflinching and sympathetic. It’s a striking six-issue series that wins the award for the most tender and emotional you’ll feel seeing someone say “fuck you” and getting the response “fuck you, too.”

Translated by Lawrence Schimel By Fermín SolísTranslated by Lawrence Schimel This Spanish graphic novel, which is getting its first official English language translation, follows a brief period in the life of surrealist filmmaker Luis Buñuel. After the release of 1930's L'Age d'Or, Buñuel struggled with his belief in the power of surrealism. Along with his friend and movie producer Ramón Acín, Buñuel began work on the documentary-ish Land Without Bread in the remote, impoverished region of Las Hurdes. The surreal rendering of his time there deals with his personal struggles and the moral ambiguities of making a film like this, as well as confrontations with nightmares from childhood. While it is, in a sense, a loving portrait of the complicated filmmaker and artist, it doesn't shy away from his flaws. It's a probing exploration of the complexities of making art, a fascinating look at the life of an iconic filmmaker, and a beautiful book where the line between waking life and dreams is playfully blurred.

Djeliya By Juni Ba By Juni Ba Dejliya is a winding epic fairy tale, a fantastical reimagining of West African folklore. It follows the quest of Prince Mansour and the royal musician Awa, living under the tyranny of the wizard Soumaoro, who has broken the world. It has a sharp sense of humor combined with stunning art that wears the influences of Senegal-born creator, Juni Ba, on its sleeve. You'll see nods to inspirations ranging from manga-inspired fight scenes to Cartoon Network humor, Usagi Yojimbo to Wu-Tang Clan. The characters burst with color and recede into shadows, surprising expectations in every leg of the journey. There's so much to enjoy on every page, including the back matter that delves into the folklore that inspired the book.

Story by Chad Sell, Vid Alliger, Manuel Betancourt, Michael Cole, David DeMeo, Jay Fuller, Cloud Jacobs, Barbara Perez Marquez, Molly Muldoon, and Katie Schenkel Art by Chad SellStory by Chad Sell, Vid Alliger, Manuel Betancourt, Michael Cole, David DeMeo, Jay Fuller, Cloud Jacobs, Barbara Perez Marquez, Molly Muldoon, and Katie Schenkel This book has a totally different tone from others here. Cardboard Kingdom 2 is for young readers, but it's a love letter to the imagination and whimsy of childhood that anyone can enjoy. Though, of course, childhood isn't simple. The kids in the "kingdom" aren't exempt from the difficulties of growing up—divorce, depression, and learning to accept themselves among them. The first Cardboard Kingdom read like a series of interconnected short stories tied together by a neighborhood of kids who created alter egos out of cardboard costumes. The sequel is more of a connected single story, following the kids who are haunted by sightings of a monster in their neighborhood around Halloween, each tracking it in their own way as they deal with bullies, finding love, and how hard it can be to be a friend. It maybe doesn’t rise to the heights of the first installment, but it doesn’t need to. It’s its own book, with its own adventures, and they’re worth taking.

