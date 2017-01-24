The 24 Most Psychotic Corinne Quotes on 'The Bachelor' (So Far)

Every time I watch The Bachelor, or talk about The Bachelor, or look at other people across a crowded train platform and just KNOW they're thinking about The Bachelor, and almost go up to them to discuss it but don't, I get scared.

Terrified, really. Downright dread-stricken that Corinne is, somehow, not real. That "Corinne" is the work of the most skilled actress of her generation, one with such an overwhelming commitment to her craft that she solely practiced in a decent-sized walk-in closet and hadn't even acted in anything public previously, so as not to compromise the role of all of our lifetimes. She's just too perfect -- too aware of being maladjusted, too "unintentionally" vicious to herself, too quick with the random word that doesn't fit the end of the sentence but totally fucking fits, too having of a Raquel. How could it be? It couldn't be. But it has to be. It has to, right? SHOW ME YOU'RE REAL, CORINNE!