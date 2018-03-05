The Best Crime Documentaries on Netflix

The past several years have seen a veritable explosion in true-crime stories, across virtually every platform. You can barely open a web browser without stumbling across a video, podcast, long-form story, or some other piece of content that exposes a horribly tragic crime and/or a horribly tragic justice process. The lesson, as always: When a nation gives you a corrupt and punitive justice system biased against minorities and the poor, make a documentary about it.
Netflix has played a major role in the proliferation of the true-crime genre -- Making a Murderer is perhaps the most famous crime doc on the streaming service, but there are plenty more to sate your appetite. Check out these titles, a mix of feature-length docs and docuseries.
Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer (2003)
Nick Broomfield, the original faux-naïve first-person investigative filmmaker, made (with co-director Joan Churchill) this documentary on death-row inmate Aileen Wuornos after being subpoenaed as a witness because of his 1992 feature about her, Aileen Wuornos: The Selling of a Serial Killer. It's a deeply fascinating follow-up because of how much of Wuornos' story is changed from one film to the next, as well as for its moving consideration of the complex and often unbalanced relationship between documentarian and subject.
Brother's Keeper (1992)
Before breaking out with their more famous courtroom documentary Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills, Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky made another true crime film about four elderly brothers, one of whom may have been murdered by another. It’s as compelling a legal drama as any, strengthened by the access the filmmakers earned through their respectful treatment of the three remaining siblings and their farming community.
Dirty Money (2018)
White collar crime is still crime! From Alex Gibney (Going Clear), this docuseries investigates the world's biggest and baddest businesses -- including Donald Trump's. Other subjects include a maple syrup heist (the most Canadian crime ever), the exploitative payday loan industry, and the VW emissions scandal. The six episodes will surely have you shaking your fist at the global corporatocracy.
The Fear of 13 (2015)
The Fear of 13 looks and feels like a stripped-down version The Thin Blue Line: Nick Yarris has spent more than two decades on death row for a murder he says he didn't commit, and he becomes increasingly credible as the movie progresses. Or does he? Yarris is the only talking head who appears in the movie, but he possesses a natural storytelling gift that unravels his life in a way that grips you until the last moments of the film. It's a fascinating character study that uses crime as a way to tackle a fundamental question everyone has asked herself at some point: Can humans ever genuinely change?
Into the Abyss (2011)
There is no attempt to exonerate anybody in this rare look at death row inmates who wound up there in accordance with Texas law. Werner Herzog, who does admit to being against capital punishment, offers little compassion as he interviews young murderers about their crimes, trying to understand their motives. There’s a bit of In Cold Blood in the filmmaker’s detached approach, though what we realize about the community that spawned the killers is far more intriguing than Herzog's specific inquiry.
The Keepers (2017)
True-crime docs are a dime a dozen these days, but The Keepers takes the genre to another level by dealing in both micro and macro layers of a story involving sexual abuse, murder, police corruption, and the Catholic Church. At its center is the strange disappearance and death in 1969 of a schoolteacher nun named Sister Cathy Cesnik, a case that continues to be investigated by her former students, who the filmmakers follow. Numerous shocking twists are revealed over the course of the seven-episode series, as the haunting mystery turns disturbing exposé and then circles back around again.
Making a Murderer (2015)
What begins like a standard-issue Dateline episode about Steven Avery, a rural Wisconsin ne'er-do-well wrongfully convicted of rape, turns, over the course of its 10 episodes, into a sharp, twin rebuke of unchecked law enforcement and the entire criminal justice system.
As the documentary team behind this essential Netflix binge, which rivals The Staircase and Serial season one in its capacity to inspire righteous anger and rabbit-hole quests for the truth, details without exceeding skill, justice for Avery and his nephew, tragically swept up in the deplorable affair, has most definitely not been served. This one is the bleakest on the list, so we advise you spread out your binge as much as possible.
Strong Island (2017)
Not all true crime fits the "true crime" label. Yance Ford's portrait of his brother, William Ford Jr., a black 24-year-old teacher who was shot and killed on April 7, 1992 by a 19-year-old white man, could become a Thin Blue Line- or Serial-like dissection of a shocking crime. But the personal connection floods the movie with a different kind of emotion, using facts and photos and interviews to weave together a visual elegy that blossoms into a conversation on criminal justice and the black population.
The Thin Blue Line (1988)
Errol Morris’ true-crime tale combines reenactment and voiceover to unravel the story of Randall Dale Adams, a man convicted, and sentenced to life in prison, for a of a murder he did not commit. The Thin Blue Line is the gold standard that successors like Making a Murderer, Serial, and The Jinx could only hope to match. Morris’ interviews, arid and frank, and the noir-tailored visuals, make the film more than a document of events. Thin Blue Line is engrossing drama that transcends its revelations with story.
The Witness (2016)
For half a century, Bill Genovese has been struggling with the death of his sister, Kitty, who was notoriously murdered outside her apartment building while a reported 38 witnesses did nothing. This increasingly intriguing film follows his personal investigation into what happened, uncovering new truths along the way. In part, the project is merely for his own closure on the tragedy, but the documentary also brings insight into a case that’s felt incomplete for decades.
