The Best Cyber Monday Deals to Take Advantage of Today

Happy Cyber Monday, people! Today, practically every online retailer is running some sort of mega-sale, so to ensure you don’t miss the best ones out there, we’ll be updating this page all day with the latest and greatest deals on everything from TVs to workout gear.
Black Friday may be the time-honored bargain frenzy that kicks off the holiday shopping season, but Cyber Monday is nipping at its heels, with over 50% of consumers saying they plan to make a purchase today. That’s not terribly surprising, considering the glut of deep discounts on deck from big box stores like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, not to mention the price-slashing blitz Amazon has planned.
So, limber up your credit card, bookmark this page, and keep coming back throughout the day to stay up to speed on the most worthwhile sales.
Amazon Cyber Monday deals
Amazon Devices
- Amazon Echo [$79.99]
- Amazon Echo Plus [$119.99]
- Amazon Echo Show [$179.99]
- Amazon Echo Dot [$29.99]
- Amazon Tap [$79.99]
- Amazon Cloud Cam [$99.99]
- Fire HD 10 [$99.99]
- Fire HD 8 [$49.99]
- Fire 7 [$29.99]
- Kindle [$49.99]
- Kindle Paperwhite [$89.99]
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote [$24.99]
Electronics
- Sony 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV [$598]
- Sony 49-inch 4K UHD smart TV [$528]
- Sony 43-inch 4K UHD smart TV [$478]
- LG Electronics 55SJ8500 55-inch 4K smart UHD TV [$796.99]
- LG Electronics OLED55C7P 55-inch 4K smart UHD TV [$1,696.99]
- LG Electronics OLED65C7P 65-inch 4K smart UHD TV [$2,696.99]
- TCL 43-inch 1080p smart TV [$239.99]
- TCL 49-inch 1080p smart TV [$279.99]
- Save on select Sennheiser headphones [Browse]
- Select Yamaha digital pianos and keyboards [Up to $200 off]
- Select monitors from Dell, Samsung, ASUS and more [Up to 30% off]
- Select Netgear routers, modems, and more [Up to 40% off]
Toys
- Select LEGO sets [Up to 30% off]
- Select Hasbro Gaming, Nerf, Play-doh items [Up to 50% off]
- Piper Computer Kit [Up to $70 off]
- Wonder Workshop Cue Robot [$179.99]
Home Furnishings
- Select robotic vacuums [Up to 30% off]
- Select Dyson vacuums [Up to 25% off]
- Casper Sleep Memory Foam Mattress [Up to 20% off]
- Select Black & Decker kitchen electrics [Up to40% off]
- Select Hamilton Beach kitchen electrics [Up to 30% off]
- Philips Hue White Starter Kit + Motion Sensor [$40 off]
Books & Movies
- Kindle Unlimited membership [Up to 40% off]
- New release movies and TV seasons, as well as catalog best-sellers available to rent or purchase and instantly stream on Amazon Video [40% off]
Sporting Goods & Gear
- Camping gear from Coleman [Up to 30% off]
- Select adidas clothing, shoes, and gear [Up to 50% off]
- Select ProForm Cardio Equipment [More than 25% off]
- Select Trademark cornhole gear [More than 35% off]
- Select JOOLA table tennis tables [More than 20% off]
- Select fishing and boating products [Up to 30% off]
Best Buy Cyber Monday deals
- Beats Wireless headphones [Starting at $99]
- Select Dell, Samsung, Lenovo, and HP laptops [Up to $300 off]
- Select Playstation and Xbox consoles [Up to $100 off]
- Select kitchen and home appliances [Up to 40% off]
- Google Home Mini w/ $10 gift card [$29.99]
- Select Samsung, Sony, LG smart TVs [Up to $1,200 off]
Target Cyber Monday deals
- Select MLB, NHL, NFL, NBA, and NCAA fan gear [20% off]
- KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer [$199.99]
- Samsung 50" UHD Smart TV [$479.99]
- Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier [$249.99]
- Anova Sous Vide Bluetooth Precision Cooker [$99]
- SodaStream Jet Starter Kit [$49]
- Franklin 54" Quickset Air Hockey Table [$99.99]
- KitchenAid 10-piece stainless steel cookware set [$159.99]
- Roomba 860 vacuum [$349.99]
- Keurig K-Select single serve coffee maker [$99.99]
Walmart Cyber Monday deals
- Samsung 58" 4K UHD Smart TV [$598]
- RCA 55" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV [$379.99]
- Samsung 40" 4K UHD Smart TV [$347.99]
- KitchenAid Classic standing mixer [$199.99]
- Roomba 618 vacuum [$196]
- Golds Gym Trainer treadmill [$399.99]
- EastPoint Sports Fold 'N Store table tennis table [$117]
- Keurig K-Compact single serving coffee maker [$49.97]
