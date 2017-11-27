The Best Cyber Monday Deals to Take Advantage of Today

Entertainment

Happy Cyber Monday, people! Today, practically every online retailer is running some sort of mega-sale, so to ensure you don’t miss the best ones out there, we’ll be updating this page all day with the latest and greatest deals on everything from TVs to workout gear.

Black Friday may be the time-honored bargain frenzy that kicks off the holiday shopping season, but Cyber Monday is nipping at its heels, with over 50% of consumers saying they plan to make a purchase today. That’s not terribly surprising, considering the glut of deep discounts on deck from big box stores like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, not to mention the price-slashing blitz Amazon has planned.

So, limber up your credit card, bookmark this page, and keep coming back throughout the day to stay up to speed on the most worthwhile sales.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Devices

Electronics

  • Sony 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV [$598]
  • Sony 49-inch 4K UHD smart TV [$528]
  • Sony 43-inch 4K UHD smart TV [$478]
  • LG Electronics 55SJ8500 55-inch 4K smart UHD TV [$796.99]
  • LG Electronics OLED55C7P 55-inch 4K smart UHD TV [$1,696.99]
  • LG Electronics OLED65C7P 65-inch 4K smart UHD TV [$2,696.99]
  • TCL 43-inch 1080p smart TV [$239.99]
  • TCL 49-inch 1080p smart TV [$279.99]
  • Save on select Sennheiser headphones [Browse]
  • Select Yamaha digital pianos and keyboards [Up to $200 off]
  • Select monitors from Dell, Samsung, ASUS and more [Up to 30% off]
  • Select Netgear routers, modems, and more [Up to 40% off]

Toys

Home Furnishings

Books & Movies

  • Kindle Unlimited membership [Up to 40% off]
  • New release movies and TV seasons, as well as catalog best-sellers available to rent or purchase and instantly stream on Amazon Video [40% off]

Sporting Goods & Gear

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals

Target Cyber Monday deals

  • Select MLB, NHL, NFL, NBA, and NCAA fan gear [20% off]
  • KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer [$199.99]
  • Samsung 50" UHD Smart TV [$479.99]
  • Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier [$249.99]
  • Anova Sous Vide Bluetooth Precision Cooker [$99]
  • SodaStream Jet Starter Kit [$49]
  • Franklin 54" Quickset Air Hockey Table [$99.99]
  • KitchenAid 10-piece stainless steel cookware set [$159.99]
  • Roomba 860 vacuum [$349.99]
  • Keurig K-Select single serve coffee maker [$99.99]

Walmart Cyber Monday deals

  • Samsung 58" 4K UHD Smart TV [$598]
  • RCA 55" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV [$379.99]
  • Samsung 40" 4K UHD Smart TV [$347.99]
  • KitchenAid Classic standing mixer [$199.99]
  • Roomba 618 vacuum [$196]
  • Golds Gym Trainer treadmill [$399.99]
  • EastPoint Sports Fold 'N Store table tennis table [$117]
  • Keurig K-Compact single serving coffee maker [$49.97]

