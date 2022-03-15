The Best Relationship Shows to Binge on discovery+ Right Now
Love is in the air—and on TV.
Sometimes you want to take a break from your love life, and one of the best ways to do that is by getting invested in someone else's. What’s better than inviting friends over, ordering your favorite takeout, and cozying up on the couch to follow the relationships of people you’ve never met, but somehow want the best for? For years, we’ve followed the lives of strangers who’ve gotten married on a first date, we’ve screamed at our televisions when their long-distance loves didn’t show up at the airport, and we’ve even cried when we saw them happily married long after their seasons have ended.
Now, it’s time to get wrapped up with new couples, and discovery+ has us covered with five binge-worthy, original shows about all things love and relationships. From falling in love off the beaten path to revealing long-term mystery crushes to moving in together on a first date, tune into these series and tune everything else out.
Love Off the Grid (2022–)
Do you remember watching Green Acres when home sick from school and wondered if such an opposite couple could truly make it in the real world? There’s nothing like the great outdoors to put a relationship to the test. What happens when one of you needs every modern amenity the grid has to offer while the other wants to create a life completely off of it? Created by the producers of 90 Day Fiancé, cast members Jen, Myesha, Lyndsay, and Josh are letting their partners pluck them from their comfortable city lives to live out their wild ones—all with the hopes that their love can survive through it all.
90 Day: The Single Life (2021–)
When love doesn’t work out the first, second, or even third time around, there’s good reason to despair, but these hopeless romantics are ready to give it another go. Familiar faces from the 90 Day universe are putting their hearts on the line again with the hope that this time it will all work out. Need another reason to tune in? This is the first time that two singles from different 90 Day seasons meet and make a connection. The only question is, will it be a lasting one?
Naked and Afraid of Love (2021–)
Some say the best thing to do if you’re nervous on a first date is to picture that person naked to calm your nerves. Well, in this new spinoff, our singles can give their imaginations a rest. The hit series Naked and Afraid now has a romantic twist. Sixteen singles bare it all—from their bottoms to their hearts—on a stunning island paradise in a quest to find their perfect partner. There’s no technology, no clothing, and no excuses. And from the looks of future episodes, there may even be a queer connection in the cards.
The Cabins (2021–)
Winter dates can be especially romantic given the chilly weather. It calls for warming up with the right person, either by sharing a cup of hot chocolate or even cuddling up by a fire. The Cabins takes the seasonal romance vibes ten steps further, providing the wintry backdrop at a lavish cabin where couples meet and move in together—all on their first date. They have 24 hours to decide if they want to stay another day in the cabin—and maybe get to know each other better in the hot tub—or head back to their city lives, still single and searching.
Secret Crush (2022–)
They call it a crush for a reason. Having one means there’s a chance things won’t go so well once it’s revealed, but these singles are ready to risk it all for true love. Each episode shows a cast member revealing a crush they’ve had on a neighbor, old friend, or even coworker. We’re hoping that once all is out in the open, the feeling is mutual and that our romantic contenders don’t leave, well, crushed instead.