All 10 David Fincher Movies, Ranked

Recommended Video Entertainment These Are the 7 Best Jim Pranks From 'The Office,' Ranked

Share on Facebook

Pin it Sigourney Weaver in 'Alien 3' | Photo by Rolf Konow/Sygma/Corbis via Getty Images

Share on Facebook

Pin it Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett in 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' | Paramount Pictures

Share on Facebook

Pin it Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart in 'Panic Room' | Photo by Columbia Pictures /Getty Images

Share on Facebook

Pin it Edward Norton in 'Fight Club' | 20th Century Fox

Share on Facebook

Pin it Michael Douglas in 'The Game' | PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

Share on Facebook

Pin it Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in 'Gone Girl' | 20th Century Fox

Share on Facebook

Pin it Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman in 'Seven' | Photo by New Line Cinema/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Share on Facebook

Pin it Rooney Mara in 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' | Sony Pictures

Share on Facebook

Pin it Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Zodiac' | Paramount Pictures