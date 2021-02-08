Nature Shows on Discovery+ That Will Change How You Look at the World

The Blue Planet/Blue Planet II

Frozen Planet

Life Story

Nature's Great Events

Planet Earth/Planet Earth II

Whereas the Planet Earth series spends only one episode covering the vastness of the world's oceans, the 2001 BBC-produced The Blue Planet and its 2017 sequel series Blue Planet II focus exclusively on the animals that live in and around the water. The 15 total episodes follow annual feeding frenzies where shoals of plankton call the seas' biggest predators together; the complex mating rituals of tiny, artistic fish; the vivid (and dying) coral reefs; and the blind, bioluminescent fish that live in the pitch-black of the ocean's deepest trenches.One part icy safari, one part desperate plea for action against climate change, the seven-part 2011 BBC program Frozen Planet, which aired on Discovery in 2012 with Alec Baldwin's narration, documents the lives of animals that live on the brink between survival and destruction in the most inhospitable places on Earth. At the planet's poles, polar bears and seals vie for supremacy while penguins hunt for food while steering clear of the ocean's bigger predators, all of them under threat of environmental collapse if the ice at the ends of the Earth disappears.Following individuals of a number of distinct species, from African meerkats on the savannah to humpback whales in the ocean, the six-episode Life Story, which aired on Discovery in 2015, documents the animals' exciting, dangerous, and difficult journeys from infancy to adulthood, filming the challenges faced by each animal in its environment. Meerkats protect each other from predators in their dens, zebras keep their young safe from crocodiles during a river crossing, and jumping spiders perform dazzling courtship rituals for an audience who may eat them if they aren't impressed.If you're looking for pure awe and entertainment, look no further than 2009's Nature's Great Events, which chronicles how the seasons and the tides create the perfect conditions for some of Earth's most spectacular yearly phenomenons. Some are familiar, like the Alaskan salmon runs and the wildebeest migration across the Serengeti, and some, such as the sardine run off South Africa's coast and the yearly flood of the Okavango Delta, may be new to viewers.It's impossible to pick one of these groundbreaking BBC nature docuseries without the other, as both Planet Earth installments—the first from 2006 (which aired on Discovery Channel the following year, with Sigourney Weaver as narrator) and the 2016 sequel—exist in fascinating conversation with each other. Filmed ten years apart, both series delve into the darkest caves and deepest oceans, journey across the savannahs and steppes of our world, presenting never-before-seen footage of the wild creatures that live in the most unlikely of places.